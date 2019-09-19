SANTA MARIA
Police ask for public's help to locate missing 12-year-old
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an at-risk juvenile missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., 12-year-old Refugio Martinez went missing in the area of 2125 Centerpointe Parkway, near the intersection of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Refugio left the area voluntarily but is considered at-risk due to his age.
He is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Prescribed burning scheduled for airport in advance of air show
In advance of pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, around 47 acres of grass at the Santa Maria Public Airport will be burned between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.
The prescribed burn is being planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
The burning will occur during one day of the 10-day burn window and last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An APCD spokeswoman said the burn date will be determined by weather and air quality conditions that would direct smoke away from population centers.
If weather conditions are not favorable to smoke dispersion, the burn will be rescheduled.
The prescribed burn is meant to mitigate potential wildfire hazards from from pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Additional information will be provided once the optimal burn day has been selected, the spokeswoman said.
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society to be topic of next Heart of Valley presentation
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, an event spokesman said.
The program is the result of a partnership between local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.