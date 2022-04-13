SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child sex abuse
A Santa Maria man was sentenced to eight years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge James Voysey sentenced McClain, 32, who pleaded guilty March 25 to one count of a lewd act on a child under 14 between Nov. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018, and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 24, 2020, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
McClain initially pleaded not guilty to 13 charges following his arrest on Dec. 2, 2020, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, although Clinton said the other 11 counts were dismissed in exchange for a plea.
Additionally, McClain will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Clinton added.
McClain's attorney Patrick Fisher did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.
McClain was initially arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
During the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.
While out of custody on bail in that case, McClain was rearrested Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material charges in Orange County and could face prosecution there, according to Clinton.
SANTA MARIA
City offers free sprinklers, landscape burlaps for Go Green in the Spring promotion
In response to the state's extended drought, the Santa Maria Utilities Department has launched the Go Green in the Spring initiative, asking community members to replace old sprinklers, adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds and regularly check outdoor faucets.
As part of the effort, the Utilities Department is offering free landscaping burlaps and sprinklers for city water customers, offering three sprinklers with anti-leak bodies and one 7-by-7-foot burlap.
According to the city, the new sprinklers make it easy to retrofit existing irrigation to maximize water efficiency and slow precipitation. An adjustment tool and product instruction guide are included to aid in the installation of the sprinklers.
The landscaping burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste for transportation to an organics green waste container or compost pile.
The giveaway only is valid for city water customers, who are invited to stop by the Utilities Department, 2065 E. Main St., with a photo ID between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for the remainder of the month.
SANTA MARIA
Tech Help Saturdays returns to Public Library
The next session of Tech Help Saturdays will be held at the Santa Maria Public Library on April 16.
Meet one on one with library staff at the main library, 421 S. McClelland St., for a free 25-minute session between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Staff will educate patrons about accessing library resources on their personal smart devices. Participants can learn how to create email accounts, access and download e-books and employ best practices to ensure online safety.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or apps that require users to input sensitive information.
The next Tech Help Saturday will be April 30. Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 9562.
SANTA MARIA
Landfill to close for Easter holiday
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill, located at 2065 E Main St., will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17. The facility will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.
Regular trash and green waste/organics collection services will not be affected by the closure.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.