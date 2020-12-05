County Lines: Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to 13 charges in child sex abuse case

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to 13 charges in child sex abuse case
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to more than a dozen child pornography-related charges in a case involving sexual abuse of a minor.
Joel McClain, 30, was charged with 13 counts, including 11 charges of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, during an arraignment hearing in Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Additionally, McClain is charged with one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography.
McClain's request to have his $350,000 bail reduced was denied, and he remains at the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
McClain was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives began investigating McClain following a complaint in June that he possessed child pornography, leading to several search warrants at his residence located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way.
During the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.
McClain is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Alleged illegal cannabis delivery operator arrested
The alleged operator of an illegal cannabis delivery service was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Maria on suspicion of several felony violations, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Gilbert Montoya, 42, of Santa Maria was taken into custody after detectives from Narcotics and Cannabis Compliance and a sheriff’s K9 team served warrants about 7 a.m. in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue and 900 block of East Hermosa Street.
The search warrants were the result of a monthlong investigation into an illegal cannabis sales and delivery service operating in Lompoc, Santa Maria and unincorporated areas of the county, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said the operation did not have any state or county licenses and was selling untested and unverified products, which consisted of cannabis flowers, vapes, prerolled joints, wax and edibles.
Detectives also allegedly found a small and unlicensed commercial cannabis growing operation in a room protected by false walls to conceal its location as well as firearms and ammunition.
Montoya was booked into County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, both felonies, in addition to suspicion of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale and was being held on $35,000 bail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang man convicted of manslaughter denied early release from prison
A Solvang man who was convicted of shooting and killing Wayne Shaw in a 2005 road rage incident was denied early release from prison during a parole hearing Friday.
Louis Calvin, 61, appeared remotely via video conference before parole board officials during the hearing, which was held at San Quentin State Prison, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.
The hearing included opposition statements from members of Shaw's family and Donahue.
The parole board's denial means Calvin remains in prison for at least another three years, according to Donahue.
Calvin was convicted of manslaughter and three other charges in 2006, following a monthlong trial, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison in October of that same year.
The altercation between Calvin and the 49-year-old Shaw began when the two encountered each other during a traffic incident on March 16, 2005. The incident angered Shaw, who followed Calvin to the Buellton Town Center and confronted him in the parking lot.
Shaw walked up to Calvin, who was sitting in his van, and tried to punch Calvin in the face, according to witness Travis Dinsmore. Calvin produced a handgun and shot Shaw in the neck, killing him.
Gov. Gavin Newsom granted Calvin clemency in June, giving him an early chance at parole, although it doesn't automatically grant release. Calvin has served roughly half his sentence.
ARROYO GRANDE
Santa Maria driver involved in fatal collision with bicyclist
A 39-year-old Grover Beach man was killed after he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man Thursday as he tried to cross Highway 101 with his bicycle in Arroyo Grande.
The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call reporting that a 2016 Honda Accord struck a bicyclist just south of North Halcyon Road, according to Officer Tobias Adrianse.
The collision occurred when the bicyclist, who was not identified, tried to cross the highway from the shoulder to the center median when he was struck by the Honda Accord — driven by a 28-year-old man from Santa Maria, who also wasn't identified — as it traveled southbound in the left lane.
The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the median and pronounced dead a few minutes later by a San Luis Obispo County paramedic, according to Adrianse.
The Honda's driver, who was not injured or arrested, immediately pulled over to the median and fully cooperated with the collision investigation.
Alcohol and/or drug intoxication is not believed to be a factor, according to Adrianse.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's employees test positive for COVID-19
Two deputies and an employee with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19 in unrelated exposures, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.
The employee experienced coronavirus-related symptoms on Nov. 22 and received a positive result for the disease three days later, on Nov. 25, after taking a test at a community testing site on Nov. 24, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The employee last worked on Nov. 20 in a position that does not include contact with the public or with inmates, and has not returned to work.
A custody deputy who last worked on Nov. 25 experienced coronavirus symptoms during regular days off and received a positive result for the disease on Nov. 30, the same day they took the test at a community site, according to Zick.
A sheriff's deputy who also worked on Nov. 25 experienced coronavirus symptoms during their days off and received a positive result for the virus on Dec. 1, after testing at a community site that day.
The deputy was assigned to an administrative position and did not have contact with the public or with inmates, according to Zick.
Of the 48 sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19, 43 have recovered.
