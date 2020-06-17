County Lines: Santa Maria man killed in collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road

A Santa Maria man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, located on Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria man and injured his passenger on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

A gray Jeep SUV and blue Lexus sedan collided just before 12:30 p.m. about a mile north of the Lompoc federal prison complex on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez. 

The Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Lompoc, was traveling southbound on Santa Lucia Canyon Road when, for unknown reasons, its driver crossed the double-yellow line and into the path of the Lexus traveling in the opposite direction, Valdez said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 36-year-old male from Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, said Valdez, who added that the passenger, a 38-year-old female, sustained major injuries in the crash and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

The Jeep's driver, identified as 29-year-old Michael Culligan, allegedly fled on foot into the nearby bushes before emergency responders arrived.

Culligan was located in the area about three hours later following the establishment of a perimeter and a search efforts that involved a CHP helicopter and K-9 unit. 

Additionally, Lompoc Police and Vandenberg personnel responded to the scene of the collision, Valdez said. 

SANTA MARIA 

Police locate missing at-risk woman

Santa Maria police have located 23-year-old Juana Lopez Bautista, who went missing Sunday morning and was found safe Monday evening. 

Lopez was found at 10 p.m. after Santa Maria police sought help from the public, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle, who added that officials determined she left the area voluntarily. 

Before she went missing, Lopez was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday and was reported missing after her 2001 Kia Sportage SUV was found abandoned near Jim May Park in the 800 block of Stanford Drive. 

BUELLTON

Drum fire 80% contained with 696 acres burned 

vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton along Highway 246 Sunday afternoon has burned 696 acres and was 80% contained on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Firefighters from various departments in the county were assigned to the Drum fire on Monday afternoon and containment was attributed to their hard work, low overnight temperatures and foggy conditions, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, who added that crews remained on scene and full containment was expected by 8 p.m. Tuesday night. 

No structure damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the Drum fire is under investigation. 

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246, approximately 5 miles west of Buellton city limits in a vineyard-dotted part of the county. Driven by wind gusts of up to 22 mph, the fire moved east and quickly engulfed hundreds of acres. 

