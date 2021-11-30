SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man identified as missing lobster diver found dead near Gaviota
A Santa Maria man was identified Monday after he was reported missing but later found dead following a lobster diving trip near Gaviota on Saturday, according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman.
The Coroner's Bureau identified the man as Terry Gummerman, 54, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Gummerman had been diving off the coast near Mariposa Reina since 3 a.m. and was reported missing at about 7:30 a.m. after he did not return.
The Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County emergency units, including water rescue and air support, assisted in the rescue operation along the coast near Highway 101, just south of Mariposa Reina, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
After less than 30 minutes of searching, Gummerman's body was located, according to Bertucelli.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Five more COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of five residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reporting seven deaths since last week.
The additional deaths in Santa Barbara County bring the total number of local deaths from the illness to 538. Among the decedents were two residents from Santa Maria, one from Goleta, one from Lompoc and one from the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Ballard and Santa Ynez.
Three of the residents were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site.
In San Luis Obispo County, the seven residents who died from COVID-19 ranged in age from their 60s to 90s, according to county health officials. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 365.
As of Tuesday, 30 Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven residents in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Public health officials continue to strongly recommend that all residents age 5 and older become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
As of this week, 74% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county data. Just 12% of youth ages 5 to 11, or around 4,600 residents, have been vaccinated since the age group gained eligibility in early November.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents age 5 and up regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby appointment or walk-in clinic, or call the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211 and select option 4.
LOMPOC
34-year-old man shot, killed on South Third Street
A 34-year-old man died after being shot in Lompoc on Monday, and police officials now are conducting a homicide investigation.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 2:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Third Street, where they located the victim who has not been identified, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Medics attempted to transport the man to a local trauma center, but he died during transport, according to Arias.
Investigators do not believe the incident is gang-related, but no further information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Workshops to cover county's 2030 Climate Action Plan
Draft measures and actions proposed for the 2030 Climate Action Plan are scheduled to be released in the next few days by the Santa Barbara County Sustainability Division, which will hold public workshops to explain the draft.
The measures and actions, which will be available by Dec. 6, take into account the guidance, input and feedback received from residents, businesses and other stakeholders over a year of community engagement, a division spokesman said.
Two free virtual community workshops will be held to review the proposals, recap the community engagement and planning process to date and walk attendees through the draft measures and actions so they can provide their opinions through an online public opinion platform.
Workshops with the same content will be held at noon Dec. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Registration links for the workshops are available at https://sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/oneclimatehome/.