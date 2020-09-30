County Lines: Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 135

ORCUTT
Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 135
A 44-year-old Santa Maria man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday's vehicle rollover on Highway 135 near Orcutt.
Marcus Anthony Irving was killed after his vehicle rolled over shortly after 7 a.m. near Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, approximately 7 miles south of Orcutt, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox.
Irving, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Responding agencies included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance, and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Red flag warning issued for county’s mountains
A red flag warning has been issued for the mountains of Santa Barbara County from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, although the warning could be extended into that evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
The warning for critical fire danger is the result of dry conditions, anticipated high temperatures and predicted strong winds, but the heat is expected to continue through Thursday and winds could remain strong into the evening, forecasters said.
Sundowner winds on the mountain ridges Thursday were forecast at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, with overnight low temperatures still in the 80s.
Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday, with afternoon winds from 15 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph.
Santa Maria is expected to reach a high of 90 degrees Thursday, with winds from 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.
The high in Lompoc is forecast at 89 degrees Thursday, with winds also from 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat advisories are in effect for all three areas through Friday, the National Weather Service said, and relative humidity will range between 8% and 12%.
Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid fire-related activities and exposure to the heat, limit physical activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade and air-conditioning and never leave pets, children or the elderly alone in vehicles.
SANTA MARIA
Reyes sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
A Santa Maria man was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to attempted murder during a December 2019 shooting on North Palisade Drive.
Alberto Fidel Reyes, 39, received a sentence of 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder without premeditation. Additionally, Reyes admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, according to Lori Pedego, senior deputy public defender.
Reyes appeared remotely by Zoom for his sentencing at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Reyes was arrested after a man, who was not identified, was shot multiple times shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive, according to Santa Maria Police. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
Reyes was previously charged with attempted murder, assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and five enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Those charges were dismissed following a plea deal reached on Sept. 14, according to court records.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Fifth County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
A fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday.
The inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive at the jail on Saturday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. After being arrested five days prior to the positive test result, the inmate had been placed in the jail's quarantine unit in accordance with health protocols.
There was no exposure to jail staff because they are required to wear personal protective equipment, Cipolla said.
An inmate last tested positive at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on July 22.
Since March, six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the virus, including three correctional staff members and three patrol officers.
The jail continues to be vigilant with screening, testing and isolating sick individuals to protect staff, inmates and the public, Cipolla said.
LOS ALAMOS
Vegetation fire near Skyview Motel caused by person mowing dry brush
A vegetation fire that broke out near the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos on Saturday was caused by a person mowing dry brush with a tractor, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the motel in the 9100 block of Highway 101, said County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire spread uphill, forcing the motel's evacuation, and burned 6.5 acres before forward progress was stopped. County firefighters, a helicopter and a bulldozer aided in protecting the building.
The individual responsible for starting the fire was cited for operating a mower in dry vegetation and burning land that was not their own, according to Bertucelli.
Santa Barbara County Fire officials provided tips for safely operating equipment in wildland areas, including:
- Never use mowers with metal blades in dry vegetation;
- Use weed trimmers with nylon string;
- Mow before 10 a.m., and never mow during critical weather conditions;
- Ensure your tractor, mower and equipment is equipped with an approved spark arrestor;
- Have a water extinguisher and 46-inch round tip shovel readily available;
- Keep a phone nearby to call 911 in case of an emergency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!