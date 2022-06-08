SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria man dead after rollover collision on Hwy 1 near Black Road
A 29-year-old Santa Maria man died Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision on Highway 1, north of Black Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported to the San Luis Obispo Communications Center at about 5:17 a.m., when dispatchers received a call that a 2005 Honda Civic rolled over in a farm field and ejected its occupant along Highway 1, approximately a mile and a half north of Black Road, according to the CHP.
In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located the vehicle and its occupant, who wasn't identified but was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
Through an investigation, the CHP determined the collision occurred several hours earlier when the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drove off the road, rolling over multiple times before the driver was ejected.
Officials believe the collision wasn't reported earlier due to its location and limited visibility in the dark.
SANTA MARIA
Tech Help Saturdays return to the Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library is holding two Tech Help Saturdays this month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and June 25.
During each session, library staff will meet one on one with patrons to help them navigate using library resources through personal smart devices like phones and tablets.
Held at the library's main branch, 421 S McClelland St., participants will learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using applications that are free to use with a library card. Users can also receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for online privacy.
While the sessions will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or the input of sensitive personal information, participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
SMHS students participate in mock job interviews
About 325 Santa Maria High School students participated in this year's spring mock interviews, learning the right preparation and attitude needed for the job interview process.
The students are a part of the school's Business and Technology Career Tech Education program, and were given interviews by nearly a dozen community professionals and volunteers on June 2 and 3.
"Now I know what to expect in interviews and to just be confident," said senior Gladys Lopez. "I really appreciated the advice and feedback that will help me in future interviews."
The volunteers included local business professional, human resources managers, members of the Air Force and more.
"The interview truly helped me to see what I needed improvement on, and I am very grateful that they helped me see my mistakes," said junior Jaime Gutierrez. "I am so glad that I was able to meet my interviewer."
Santa Maria High School's Business and Technology CTE program is just one of about 40 offered throughout the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, which includes partnerships with more than 25 industry leaders in the area.