County Lines: Santa Maria man convicted of lewd act on child under 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man convicted of lewd act on child under 14
A Santa Maria man was found guilty of committing a lewd act upon a child under age 14 by a San Luis Obispo County jury following a weeklong trial, the District Attorney’s Office said.
In addition to the guilty verdict against 29-year-old Jay Vee Batul Estoque, the jury also found a special allegation — that the defendant engaged in substantial sexual conduct during the assault — to be true, District Attorney Dan Dow said Monday.
Estoque faces a maximum term of eight years in state prison for his conviction.
Dow said Estoque was found guilty of sexual assaults on the victim between January 2011 and December 2012 in Grover Beach when he was 20 years old and the victim was 11 years old.
Dow said the jury deadlocked on two additional counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 for alleged acts on the same child during the same time period.
A hearing is set for Wednesday to determine whether the DA’s Office will retry the counts on which the jury deadlocked.
Estoque was remanded to San Luis Obispo County Jail, with sentencing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 4 before Judge Jacquelyn Duffy in Department 1 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Dow said the crimes were not reported to the Grover Beach Police Department until March 2018, when the victim was 17 years old.
“This young survivor demonstrated tremendous courage by reporting the crime after its effects were truly realized,” Dow said, expressing optimism that Estoque’s conviction will encourage sexual assault victims to report the crimes even if a substantial amount of time has passed.
The case was investigated by the Grover Beach Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.
SANTA MARIA
Ag Forum to look at state of industry Thursday in Santa Barbara County
“Growing Possibilities,” the EconAlliance Ag Forum 2020, will bring together regional agricultural leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The forum will provide economic and agricultural stakeholders, policymakers, educators and the general public with an update on the status of the industry and an analytical look at how to support Santa Barbara County’s No. 1 economic driver.
Topics to be discussed include “The Art & Science of Food Safety,” “The Cattle Industry Today,” and overviews of both state and county agriculture, and a panel discussion will cover land use, water, housing and labor.
Keynote speaker will be Steven Censky, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with other speakers including Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Cathy Fisher, county agricultural commissioner.
It will also include recognition of longtime northern Santa Barbara County cattle raising families as well as the 100th anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.
The forum will start with a burrito breakfast and check-in at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until noon at the Fairpark, 937 Thournburg St.
Tickts at $65 each will be available until Wednesday by visiting https://econallianceagforum2020.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Victoria Conner, initiatives director for the EconAlliance, at initiatives@econalliance.org or 805-345-0688.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans plans to close Hwy 154 for 24 hours for drainage work
Highway 154 will be closed for a full 24 hours next week, weather permitting, for drainage work in an area that was stripped of vegetation by the Cave Fire last November, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The highway will be closed near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Thursday so a crew can install a new overflow culvert in the Maria Ygnacio Creek watershed, the spokesman said.
“Soft closures” will be in place at the Highway 154 roundabout with Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and at the intersection with Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, where access beyond those points will be granted for local residents with identification.
“Hard closures” will be in place near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads for emergency responders and others, the spokesman said.
Motorists may detour around the closed area using Highway 101 or Highway 246. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the roadwork, the spokesman said.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.