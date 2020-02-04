County Lines: Santa Maria man convicted of lewd act on child under 14

Keynote speaker will be Steven Censky, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with other speakers including Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Cathy Fisher, county agricultural commissioner.

It will also include recognition of longtime northern Santa Barbara County cattle raising families as well as the 100th anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau.

The forum will start with a burrito breakfast and check-in at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until noon at the Fairpark, 937 Thournburg St.

Tickts at $65 each will be available until Wednesday by visiting https://econallianceagforum2020.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Victoria Conner, initiatives director for the EconAlliance, at initiatives@econalliance.org or 805-345-0688.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Caltrans plans to close Hwy 154 for 24 hours for drainage work

Highway 154 will be closed for a full 24 hours next week, weather permitting, for drainage work in an area that was stripped of vegetation by the Cave Fire last November, a Caltrans spokesman said.