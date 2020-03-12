County Lines: Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant
A 38-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday and is facing drug charges after police allegedly discovered various narcotics, including fentanyl, inside a residence following a search warrant.
Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 8 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Court, where they discovered 321 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.
Additionally, officers allegedly discovered drug-related materials, including digital scales and packaging material.
Police arrested Michael Anthony Padilla on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin for sale. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail.
Padilla also had two no-bail felony warrants out for his arrest.
The street values of the methamphetamine and fentanyl were estimated at $9,000 and $4,200, according to Vega, who didn't give a value for the heroin.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Basinwide Air Control Council meeting canceled
South Central Coast Basinwide Air Control Council meeting set for March 18 in the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District office in Santa Barbara has been canceled.
Lorena Saldana, executive assistant and board clerk for the Santa Barbara County APCD, said the meeting was canceled “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns about the coronavirus.”
Saldana said the next council meeting will take place later in the second quarter of the year.
LOMPOC
Urban Forestry Division recognized with 2 awards
The city of Lompoc's Urban Forestry Division has been recognized for excellence with a pair of distinguished awards, a city spokeswoman said.
The city was selected for a Tree City USA award for the 30th time and was also presented with a Tree Line USA award, an honor that has been bestowed upon the city for more than 15 years.
Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil said the awards were earned through the dedication and hard work of staff.
“Trees and vegetation in public areas are an important part of Lompoc, and urban forestry staff takes pride in doing our best to maintain these trees for our community to enjoy for generations to come,” he said.
Tree City USA is a national recognition program that began in 1976 and is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.
Tree City USA provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees and maintain a healthy, sustainable urban forestry program.
To be named a Tree City USA, cities must meet criteria including maintaining a tree board or department and celebrating Arbor Day.
The Tree Line USA program is run by the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
It recognizes best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.
LOMPOC
AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation
A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.
The services are open to all taxpayers.
Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.