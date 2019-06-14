Santa Maria
One suspect arrested, one at-large in connection with stolen ATV, ag trespass
A Santa Maria man was arrested June 7 after he and a second suspect allegedly drove a stolen all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike on agricultural land.
That day, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people riding an ATV and a dirt bike near the riverbed and North Blosser Road, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
When a deputy with the Rural Crime Unit arrived at the scene, he found the dirt bike and an abandoned ATV with the ignition modified to allow starting without a key.
During the investigation, the deputy saw two men running from the area.
With the help of other sheriff’s units and Santa Maria police, one of the suspects, 34-year-old Richard James Mineau, was arrested, the spokeswoman said. The other suspect is still at large.
Mineau was transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, trespassing on cultivated lands, vehicle theft, resisting arrest and discharging or depositing oil into California waters, the spokeswoman said.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The ATV was returned to its owner.
Santa Barbara County
Search continues for Casmalia man missing in rough terrain near Vandenberg Air Force Base
Search teams from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Vandenberg Air Force Base continue to search for a 68-year-old Casmalia man, who has been missing for almost a week, in rough terrain near the base.
Robert Brusstar was last seen Sunday walking southward on trails bordering Vandenberg south of Casmalia, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Brusstar’s employer asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on his welfare Tuesday after he failed to show up for work, and deputies who went to his home found the front door unlocked and his keys, wallet and cellphone inside, Hoover said.
Following a tip from a neighbor, deputies began searching a trail Brusstar was known to routinely walk, but because of thick brush and vegetation in the rough, mountainous terrain, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and County Sheriff/Fire Air Support were called in to assist.
Personnel from Vandenberg Air Force Base also joined the search, and the teams continued to search all day until nightfall for two days, with search dogs and the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit joining the effort Thursday.
Hoover said anyone with information about Brusstar’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.