SANTA MARIA
Man accused of assault after police standoff on East Cypress Avenue
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault after an hourslong standoff with police on East Cypress Avenue.
The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. when patrol units began arriving at a residence in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue, where 44-year-old Joseph Tobin had barricaded himself inside, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Nearly three hours later, shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers took Tobin into custody and arrested him without further incident.
Tobin was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. A bail amount was not listed.
Records show Tobin was arrested on a Ramey warrant, which is filed directly by the arresting agency and is approved by a judge without the filing of charges.
Additionally, officers arrested Eric Martinez, 23, on a Ramey warrant for suspected child molestation in a separate case.
Martinez was present at the same address as Tobin when officers recognized him and arrested him, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
ATASCADERO
State hospital police officer from Santa Maria pleads no contest to illegal firearm transfer
An Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria pleaded no contest last month to a charge of illegally providing or buying a firearm for another person, often known as a strawman purchase.
Leonel Lazaro, 37, entered his plea Nov. 18 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court following a deal with prosecutors, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Lazaro is out of custody on bail but is facing 120 days in jail and two years of felony probation, Whitmore said.
Ilan Funke-Bilu, Lazaro’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.
Lazaro was arrested near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue in Santa Maria on Oct. 19, 2020, on suspicion of illegally transferring a gun and ammunition, possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs, conspiracy and embezzlement following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Charges filed on Dec. 21 included the illegal firearm transfer, possession of a firearm by a felon and embezzlement, including that Lazaro allegedly took a police radio, records show. The charges were reduced to the sole firearm charge, according to an amended complaint filed Dec. 23. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 6.
It’s unclear if Lazaro is still employed at the state hospital. A spokesman was not able to provide an answer before deadline Friday.
Lazaro's sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Alisal fire finally declared ‘out’ by Los Padres National Forest officials
The Alisal fire was finally declared “out” Friday by Los Padres National Forest officials after no smoke, flames or hot spots have been seen for more than 30 days, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
The fire erupted Oct. 11 and burned a total of 16,970 acres before being fully contained Nov. 20. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the spokesman said.
Suppression crews have completed repair on fire lines, but repair work by the Burned Area Emergency Response team will continue over the next few months.
Los Padres officials thanked firefighters, local fire departments and other cooperating agencies for their support and commitment to protecting area communities and natural resources as well as the public for patience and understanding during another challenging fire season.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
SANTA YNEZ
Oxnard man wins $168,000 with royal flush at Chumash Casino Resort
An Oxnard man won big Wednesday morning after hitting a jackpot playing a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em and betting on a side wager at the Chumash Casino Resort table games.
The winner, a longtime guest known as Robert A., had a $168,187.13 payday after participating in a $1 side wager that qualified him for the casino's multi-progressive jackpot. The jackpot can only be triggered when a royal flush is achieved in a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Four Card Poker and Mississippi Stud.
According to a casino spokesman, the guest recalled sitting down at the card game around 2 a.m. and being dealt an ace and queen of diamonds. As the dealer proceeded to deal out the community cards, a jack, king and 10 of diamonds was revealed, resulting in a royal flush and sweeping the multi-progressive jackpot.
Robert said he attempted to share the good news in the early hours of the morning, but no one answered.
“I was calling everyone I knew — my family and my friends — but no one was picking up,” he said. “I wasn’t able to tell anyone until later in the morning when one buddy of mine finally answered the phone.”
The winnings will likely be put toward his hobby of fixing old cars, Robert said, describing himself as "an old-school Volkswagen guy."
"But, I guess it will be whatever my daughter wants,” he said.