County Lines: Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch announces Black History Celebration in March

People wishing to help either Animal Services or C.A.R.E. 4 Paws may bring old towels, dog and cat treats and new pet toys to donate, the spokesman said.

People interested in adopting cats should contact Animal Services directly to arrange a visit to the shelter.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

LOMPOC

City to offer teen employment workshop

The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a special workshop this month to provide job-hunting resources for teens and young adults.

The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform young people between the ages of 15 and 19 years old about the process of finding employment. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Wednesday, Feb. 19, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Anderson Recreation Center.

The workshop will focus each of its three days on a new, helpful technique for a successful job hunt, including: how to acquire and complete a job application, resume writing, and interview tips and techniques. All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Recreation Division for summer employment.