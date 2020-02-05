County Lines: Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch announces Black History Celebration in March

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch announces Black History Celebration in March
As part of a series of events in celebration of Black History Month, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP will host an annual Black History Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Pioneer Park.
This year’s event theme is “Preparing to Answer the Call: 2020 and Beyond.”
It is co-sponsored by the United Domestic Workers, the Central Coast Labor Council and the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley as well as other pending sponsors.
Attendees can enjoy dance, poetry and music performances as well as speeches from representatives of various organizations.
Local and elected officials will also be present for the event.
Free lunch will be provided for those who make a reservation by Feb. 25 by contacting Santa Maria-Lompoc branch President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt at 805-448-7869 or Central Coast Labor Council Vice President Yesenia DeCasaus at 805-349-9659.
Pioneer Park is located in Santa Maria at 1150 W. Foster Road.
SANTA MARIA
Valentine’s Pet Wellness, Adoption Day planned
A Valentine’s Pet Wellness and Adoption Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
“This is an excellent opportunity to find a ‘Fur-Ever’ Valentine by visiting with several dogs who are available for on-site adoption,” a city spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff also will attend with adoptable dogs.
The event, sponsored in partnership with C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, is open to pet lovers of all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult, the spokesman said.
Affordable, walk-in pet services will be offered low-income and senior pet owners in the C.A.R.E. 4 Paws mobile veterinary clinic.
An array of low-cost health and wellness services for dogs and cats will be available, including wellness exams, vaccines, flea treatments, ear cleaning, nail trimming, wound care, spaying and neutering surgeries plus dog licenses through Project Pet Safe.
Appointments, beginning at 10 a.m. and possibly extending as late as 3 p.m., based on demand, may be made in advance by calling 805-968-2273.
Speakers scheduled to present information about animal services include Aimee Crispen, Petco Grooming Salon manager, at 9 a.m. and Haley Kipp, Petco dog trainer, at 10 a.m.
People wishing to help either Animal Services or C.A.R.E. 4 Paws may bring old towels, dog and cat treats and new pet toys to donate, the spokesman said.
People interested in adopting cats should contact Animal Services directly to arrange a visit to the shelter.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
City to offer teen employment workshop
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a special workshop this month to provide job-hunting resources for teens and young adults.
The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform young people between the ages of 15 and 19 years old about the process of finding employment. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Wednesday, Feb. 19, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Anderson Recreation Center.
The workshop will focus each of its three days on a new, helpful technique for a successful job hunt, including: how to acquire and complete a job application, resume writing, and interview tips and techniques. All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Recreation Division for summer employment.
The cost of the workshop is $15 per student.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. during business hours. Registration is also available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.