Santa Maria
Library to host succulent exchange on Saturday
The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, is free and open to all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers, a library spokesman said.
Succulents are eco-friendly and easy to grow, requiring minimal watering and maintenance, the spokesman said.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Recreation and Parks to hold youth basketball clinic
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth basketball clinic from Monday, June 17, to Thursday, June 20, at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school season.
The clinic will run from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 13.
All aspects of the game will be addressed, including shooting, passing, dribbling, defense, fast break, team play and one-on-one moves.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, June 14, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Lompoc
School district offering free meals for kids during summer break
Lompoc Unified School District will offer free meals to Lompoc-area children at seven sites throughout the city this summer.
The meals will be offered weekdays at four LUSD campuses and three other locations, beginning June 17 and lasting at most sites through Aug. 2.
Any child younger than 18 years old may visit one of the sites and eat for free. There is no paperwork, no application and no identification required, according to LUSD.
The sites where children can get the free meals, and the times and days at which those meals will be served, are:
- Boys and Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m., snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m., snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, snack from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.; breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday;
- Fillmore Elementary School, 1211 E. Pine Ave.; breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday;
- La Cañada Elementary School, 620 W. North Ave.; breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday; and,
- Lompoc Valley Middle School, 234 South N St.; breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.
The Fillmore Elementary and Lompoc Valley Middle school campuses will end the program July 18, while the rest of the locations will continue serving meals through Aug. 2. Meals must be eaten on site.
For more information, visit lusd.org.