SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria High School JV football coach, former player dead
A former Santa Maria High School football player who went on to become a football coach at the school has died, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said.
Francisco “Frank” Villa Torres died Friday at a local hospital, said district spokesman Kenny Klein.
Villa was both an offensive and defensive lineman for Santa Maria High and graduated in 2015.
He was currently the junior varsity football coach and a campus security assistant, Klein said.
“To say that Frank will be missed is an understatement, as he was known and admired by many of our students as well as our staff,’’ said SMHS Principal Steve Campbell.
Klein said the members of the football team were notified together, and counseling services are being made available to students, teachers and staff.
Out of respect for Villa’s family and students, the district would not provide any additional information, Klein said.
LOS ANGELES
Lompoc man pleads guilty to federal manslaughter charge in crash near military base
A Lompoc man on Friday pleaded guilty to a federal manslaughter charge in connection to a June 2020 fatal head-on vehicle collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base, now known as Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Michael James Culligan, 30, appeared by video conference for a hearing at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, and pleaded guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a U.S. Attorney spokesman.
Culligan, who initially pleaded not guilty on July 7, 2020, changed his plea due to an agreement with federal prosecutors.
As a result of the agreement, Culligan will face a statutory maximum sentence of up to eight years in federal prison, according to court documents.
In addition, Culligan could receive three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Culligan was arrested on June 16, 2020, after the stolen 2019 Jeep Wrangler he was driving southbound on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, on base jurisdiction, smashed head-on into a blue Lexus sedan, killing its driver, 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez, of Santa Maria, and seriously injuring his female passenger.
Following the collision, Culligan fled the scene and was holding a drain pipe when he was apprehended by law enforcement several hours later, according to court documents.
During an interview with investigators, Culligan admitted to using drugs before driving the Jeep, according to McEvoy. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office contributed to the investigation.
Culligan is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing before Judge Andre Birotte Jr. on Jan. 7 at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
In-person program planned in Solvang to explain Medicare
Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will offer a free in-person seminar in Solvang on Oct. 19 for people interested in better understanding Medicare.
The “Medicare Open Enrollment Choices” presentation will start at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive.
“HICAP is offering the presentation to help beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand their choices during the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager.
Posada said even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the presentation.
Topics will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, how to evaluate and choose the best Part D prescription coverage and Medicare Advantage plan options.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and HICAP.
For more information about the presentation and to reserve a seat, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663, toll-free at 800-434-0222 or Seniors@kcbx.net, or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.