SANTA MARIA
'Sweat for a Cause' to raise money for cyclist injured in Orcutt crash
A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser today to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The fundraiser, titled “Sweat for a Cause,” will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108. The cost is $30.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bike while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Since then, Fidel has made progress toward regaining mobility but will require months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to screen 'Contact'
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 1997 movie “Contact,” rated PG, on Monday.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) finds conclusive proof of extraterrestrial intelligence after receiving a radio signal from a distant star system that includes schematics for a mysterious machine.
The movie is based on the 1985 science fiction novel by astronomer Carl Sagan
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank to receive donations collected at Vons, Albertsons
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected a charity partner for the Albertsons and Vons Foundation annual “Hunger Is” campaign to eradicate child hunger and will receive all the donations collected from the two markets’ locations in the county through Sept. 30.
The campaign encourages shoppers to donate while checking out at Albertsons and Vons stores, and funds distributed to Foodbank will improve its child nutrition programs and support the distribution of fresh produce and healthy food to families.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.
Currently, the Foodbank distributes 10 million pounds of food — half of that fresh produce — annually to over 190,000 county residents, and 40% of those helped are children.
Participating Albertsons and Vons locations in Santa Barbara County include:
• Albertsons, 2320 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
• Vons, 817 E. Main St., Santa Maria
• Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
• Vons, 729 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 1500 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 222 E. Highway 246, Buellton
Other participating market locations are in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.