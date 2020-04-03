County Lines: Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October

SANTA MARIA

Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October

Santa Maria Fairpark announced Friday it has added a new festival to its fall schedule, one that’s so new it doesn’t even have a name yet.

But Richard Persons, chief executive officer for the Fairpark said officials wanted to get the word out so that people will have something to look forward to amid the somber atmosphere of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s a tough time everywhere right now, and we wanted to give people something positive to look forward to,” Persons said. “We’ve secured a carnival and set the date for a new festival in the fall, to take place the weekend of Oct. 23 through 25.”

He said the new event will feature “some great rides” as well as food, games and other attractions that draw crowds to the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County Fair.

But the Fairpark isn’t taking the current emergency lightly, and officials urged members of the public to continue to be vigilant about staying home and washing their hands.