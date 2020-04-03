County Lines: Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Fairpark announces new festival set for October
Santa Maria Fairpark announced Friday it has added a new festival to its fall schedule, one that’s so new it doesn’t even have a name yet.
But Richard Persons, chief executive officer for the Fairpark said officials wanted to get the word out so that people will have something to look forward to amid the somber atmosphere of the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s a tough time everywhere right now, and we wanted to give people something positive to look forward to,” Persons said. “We’ve secured a carnival and set the date for a new festival in the fall, to take place the weekend of Oct. 23 through 25.”
He said the new event will feature “some great rides” as well as food, games and other attractions that draw crowds to the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County Fair.
But the Fairpark isn’t taking the current emergency lightly, and officials urged members of the public to continue to be vigilant about staying home and washing their hands.
Persons said the Fairpark is continuing to plan for events beginning in June, including the Santa Barbara County Fair set for July 15 through 19, and they expect the fair to proceed as planned.
Any changes to the fair will be announced via regular updates on the Fairpark’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SantaMariaFairpark.
ORCUTT
Caltrans delays ramp work a week at Clark Avenue
The Monday start of a project to reconstruct the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to create a new signalized intersection with Clark Avenue near Orcutt has been postponed a week, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Work will now begin Monday, April 13, the spokesman said.
Motorists can still expect intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the end of August.
The work will also include minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel application period delayed
The window to apply for membership on the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel has been delayed by the panel and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. due to the current COVID-19 emergency.
The 2020 application window originally opened March 12, but since then, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-at-home orders have disrupted or altered most school, work and civic activities, the company and panel said in a joint statement.
Given the nature of the crisis, PG&E and the panel agreed to delay the search for applicants to a future date.
The 30-day application window will be reopened and announced at a later date once the pandemic has subsided. Applications already received will be included in the selection process, the statement said.
All current members will remain on the panel until the 2020 membership process is completed.
The panel was created to foster open and frequent communication between members of the local community and PG&E on issues related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and the future use of its lands and facilities.
Panelists were selected from communities across San Luis Obispo County to broadly represent diverse viewpoints.
For more information, visit diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.
