County Lines: Santa Maria Civic Theatre to hold Spooktacular drive-up event

SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Civic Theatre to hold Spooktacular drive-up event
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre will be back for its second drive-up theater event this year with Spooktacular, a series of Halloween-inspired mini-shows.
The drive-up event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 25, with tickets costing $25 per carload, according to the Santa Maria Civic Theatre.
After ceasing in-house live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has been finding creative ways to continue providing entertainment, offering its first drive-up theater event in August.
Attendees were given a program with the name of five locations to drive to. At each site, attendees could watch a mini-performance either from their car or from a chair before moving onto the next location.
In addition to drive-up performances, the Santa Maria Civic Theatre also has provided entertainment with "The Show Will Go On," an online series featuring performances by local actors.
New episodes are posted every Friday and Monday on the theater's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thesmct.
Tickets to the Spooktacular drive-up event can be purchased at my805tix.com/events/drive-up-theatre-spooktacular-10-25-2020. For more information, visit facebook.com/thesmct.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc woman injured in shooting on West Ocean Avenue
A Lompoc woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach in a shooting Tuesday night on West Ocean Avenue.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.
The woman was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was later released.
Police have not identified a suspect, although the investigation is ongoing, according to Scott.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Scott at 805-875-8159.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort makes Conde Nast Traveler list of top resorts
The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has been named one of the “Top 15 Resorts in Southern California” in the Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards.
Votes submitted by Conde Nast Traveler readers, according to its website, ranked The Alisal as No. 8 on a list of 15 Southern California resorts.
Located in the Santa Ynez Valley, Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort features 50 miles of riding trails, 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, Western-themed accommodations and fine dining.
For more information, visit alisal.com
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cabrillo High School Aquarium launches virtual tours for elementary students worldwide
Cabrillo High School Aquarium is launching a new virtual tours program designed for elementary students worldwide.
Visiting students will have the opportunity to tour the 6,000-square-foot facility via Zoom and learn about a number of sea animals and their habitats.
Cabrillo student tour guides will take "visiting" elementary students on a live educational walk-through of the aquarium, and facilitate a question-and-answer session at the end.
Tour curriculum will be tailored to each grade level and will include special pre- and post-tour activities designed by aquarium students, which teachers can complete with their class.
For more information on virtual tours, refer to the promotional video https://youtu.be/khp9LfYtpfc or visit www.cabrilloaquarium.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!