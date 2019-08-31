SANTA MARIA
City Council to consider 30-unit residential development
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed 30-unit apartment complex in the southwest portion of the city.
The project, called Oakley Street Apartments, is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez.
The development -- located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Oakley Drive -- would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings. The density is approximately 14 units per acre.
The Planning Commission approved the project during its July 17 meeting.
The council also will discuss a proposed ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants should they be displaced due to a conversion to H-2A or employee housing.
The proposed ordinance has been championed by Councilwoman Gloria Soto as a way to protect individuals and families from being displaced due to the high demand for farmworker housing in the region.
There is no action planned on during Tuesday's discussion, which is intended for the City Council to provide city staff with more direction.
The meeting starts at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Humane Society waiving adoption fees during 'Labor of Love' sale
In advance of Labor Day, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive fees on adoptions during its three-day "Labor of Love" sale.
The no-cost adoption promotion runs through Sunday and includes all cats and dogs at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.
A tongue-in-cheek event during what is traditionally a big time for car sales, the Humane Society will ensure each "certified pre-owned" cat or dog is neutered or spayed and provided with a "theft detection device" or a microchip.
Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, said summer months are often the most difficult for pets in animal shelters.
"The shelters are full of highly adoptable pets and we are turning to the community for help by asking the public to adopt a homeless pet at the start of the summer season," Hawkins said in a news release. "It's clearance time on all CAT-egories."
The promotion is made possible due to a generous donor who has agreed to cover the adoption fee for all of the shelter's animals through the weekend, Hawkins said.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.smvhs.org/adopt.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire Department asking public to clearly post addresses
Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding residents and business owners of the importance of having addresses clearly visible on residences and commercial buildings.
Oftentimes, fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding to calls — especially at night — are delayed in delivering life-saving care due to the lack of addressing on a building or the ability to see it clearly, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
He said addresses should be a minimum of 4 inches tall on residential structures and 6 inches tall on commercial buildings and in colors that contrast to their backgrounds to make them easily recognizable.
Numbers should be visible from both directions of travel and placed so they are clearly visible, not obstructed by vegetation, and placed in two or more locations on the building in case a catastrophic event destroys or blocks one.
Bertucelli also said residents and business owners should use numbers, not letters spelling out the numbers.