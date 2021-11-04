SANTA MARIA
Boys & Girls Club to kick off kids COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Kids age 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a series of clinics at the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast location in Santa Maria beginning Nov. 10.
The Santa Maria clubhouse, located at 901 N. Railroad Ave., will offer the recently approved Pfizer BioNTech pediatric vaccine from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday through January via a partnership with Albertsons, said Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast spokeswoman Kelly White O’Neill.
The club is hoping to facilitate convenient vaccine opportunities as doctor's offices and other clinics become overwhelmed with requests for pediatric vaccine appointments, O’Neill said.
“We are now able to play a part in making sure our youth have a safe location to receive their COVID vaccine,” said Director of Programs Anna Libbon. "As the premier place for youth, it’s important that we help families make healthy choices for their kids. Since ‘Whatever it Takes’ is the motto of our organization, providing a kid-centered approach to accessing this vaccine is part of what we do every day to serve kids.”
To allow staff to prepare sufficient staff and supplies, families interested in having their kids vaccinated at the clinic are encouraged to make an appointment with the Boys & Girls Clubs via the website at centralcoastkids.org/programs/vaccine-clinics/ or via phone at 805-922-7163.
Parents can also complete a consent form in English or Spanish ahead of time by downloading it from the website or at their appointment.
Any child can receive the free vaccine at the clinics, and health insurance is not required.
Residents can also find nearby COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at myturn.ca.gov. More pediatric appointments will be available in the coming days.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter in death of 1-year-old
A Lompoc man has pleaded no contest to DUI-related manslaughter charges in the death of a 1-year-old in August, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Kevin Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, appeared on Oct. 20 before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca to enter a no-contest pleas to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and child cruelty in the death of a 1-year-old child after an off-highway vehicle collision on West Chestnut Street, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
The collision occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 1400 block, where the child was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Additionally, Alvarado-Velasquez pleaded no contest to a habitual criminal enhancement.
Michael Gazell, Alvarado-Velasquez's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Booking records show Alvarado-Velasquez was arrested at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Alvarado-Velasquez initially pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 16. Schoenburg said the new plea was not part of a deal and that the defendant could avoid jail time.
"It is completely up to the judge," Schoenburg said. "[The judge] has indicated probation with up to 180 days [with] SCRAM."
SCRAM stands for secure continuous alcohol monitoring and is a type of community supervision used in place of jail detention. The technology uses a transdermal patch to measure alcohol consumption via perspiration through the skin, with the data sent over a remote line to the Probation Department.
Alvarado-Velasquez is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24. in Dept. 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.