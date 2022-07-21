SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria-Bonita School District holding job fair
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a Job Seekers Expo Friday and Saturday as officials look to fill a number of full-time and part-time vacancies, including substitute teachers.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the district office, 708 S. Miller St. Those looking for open positions may visit the office to apply.
"We are very excited about our upcoming Job Seeker Expo," said Bijou Beltran, assistant superintendent of human resources. "We held a job fair last October and were able to hire a large number of excellent employees to support our schools and our students. We are looking for the same kind of applicants this Friday and Saturday."
Besides substitute teachers, the district is recruiting custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants and many more.
Prospective candidates must bring a government-issued ID, copy of their high school diploma or GED and a resume. Hiring personnel from the district will be on hand to help with the applications.
"It's basically an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair," Beltran said. "Our goal is to make the hiring process as convenient as possible for job seekers and find the district the best people we can for the variety of open positions."
The majority of full-time positions will include health benefits, and a large number of positions are ideal for bilingual candidates. Some positions will be offered part-time or as needed with flexible hours.
For more information visit www.edjoin.org and search for Santa Maria-Bonita School District, or call directly at 805-361-8123.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Applications available for arts impact grants
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is now accepting applications for the Arts Making Impact grant program for activities taking place between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2023.
The county provides funding support for the Arts Making Impact grant program through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, a county spokesman said.
Arts Making Impact grants are intended to support artists and arts and culture organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in communities throughout Santa Barbara County, the spokesman said.
Total funding available is $50,000, the maximum grant amount is $5,000 and the deadline to submit an application is Aug. 1.
For more information, guidelines and an application, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/governmentgrants.
SOLVANG
Wildling Museum to present cost-free family day on Aug. 14
The Wildling Museum in Solvang will offer a cost-free family day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, when families can enjoy free museum admission and art activities available to all ages.
Local artist vendor Parties and Paint by Kate will also be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m., offering eco-glitter tattoos and a fairy visit, and artist Kathy Badrak will lead a rock-painting activity.
Attendees will be invited to take home a rock and also leave one at the Wildling to beautify the surrounding sidewalks, a museum spokeswoman said.
During event hours, guests have access to current museum exhibition "Fire & Ice: Our Changing Landscape," recent acquisitions, prints from a permanent collection, and the "Portals & Pathways" installation presented by artist Kerrie Smith in the Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery.
“We are thrilled to open our doors for our second annual Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum,” said Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We feel it is important to invite the community to visit with art and activities that all ages can enjoy.”
The event is sponsored by the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.