SANTA MARIA
City accepting nominees for Hometown Heroes Banner Program
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is accepting honorees for the Hometown Heroes Banner Program for the months of September 2021 to February 2022.
The application for nominees is due by Sept. 1. Eligible candidates include those actively serving in the United States military, veterans of the military, first responders and essential workers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Honorees will be commemorated at a Santa Maria City Council meeting and will be featured on a 3-by-6 banner displayed along the Hometown Heroes corridor on a prominent city street.
The Hometown Heroes program was launched in 2016 as a way to honor those who have served or are serving in the military. This year, the city also seeks to honor local heroes like first responders, health-care professionals and other essential workers striving to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth or contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOS OLIVOS
Midland School closes trails to hikers, riders during hunting season
Midland School in Los Olivos will temporarily close its trails to hikers and horseback riders during hunting season until Aug. 29, when the trails are expected to reopen.
The school posted a notice on social media announcing the closure in partnership with Santa Ynez Valley Sportsmen's Association, whose members will patrol Midland's property to keep both the lands and wildlife safe from poachers, as well as to ensure responsible hunting.⠀⠀
"August is a busy time for us as we plan for the academic year, and partnering with SYV Sportsmen's Association gives our faculty and staff the time that they need to prepare for the start of school (especially this year, as we face challenges posed by COVID-19) without worry about actively patrolling our property during the hunting season," the statement read.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
For the public's safety, the school has requested that all trail users adhere to the temporary closure notice.
Further questions may be directed to Jill Brady at 805-688-5114 or office@midland-school.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Local residents winners in Mid-State Fair events
Residents of northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County were among the award winners in various competitions at the California Mid-State Fair that concluded its 12-day run Aug. 1 in Paso Robles after being canceled last year.
In the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, Broken Clock Vinegar Works of Solvang won best of class for infused vinegars with its chardonnay and lavender brew.
Country Rodeo Finals winners include Sutton Mang, of Lompoc, who won the ladies breakaway roping, and Tanner Patino, of Santa Maria, and Adam Teixeira, of Nipomo, who prevailed in match roping.
The Miss California Mid-State Fair crown went to 21-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Yvette Florentino.
Unofficial overall attendance was estimated at 220,000 people, and revenue from the Helm & Sons Amusements carnival was actually slightly higher than in 2019 at $1.3 million, fair officials said.
The livestock auctions raised just over $2.3 million from 515 animals, and 25 projects in the industrial arts auction brought in $102,000.
Traditionally a big entertainment venue, the fair reduced the number of concerts and implemented restrictions for the grandstand shows but still drew 15,000 paid attendees, officials said.