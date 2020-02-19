County Lines: Santa Barbara woman ID'd as person killed in crash on Hwy 1 near Lompoc

SANTA MARIA
Warren campaign to hold Latino engagement forum tonight
The Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign will be hosting a forum for the Latino community in Santa Maria on Thursday as part of a Latino community engagement tour throughout California.
The forum will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Maramonte Community Center in Santa Maria.
According to a press release, the forums are being held to "discuss Elizabeth’s plans with members of the Latinx community and hear about the top issues they care about."
Maria Martinez, national Latinx community engagement director for the Warren campaign, will be facilitating the forum, along with Nicole DeMont, California state director for the Warren campaign. Warren herself will not be present.
Goleta Union School District Trustee Luz Reyes-Martin will also be joining.
The Maramonte Community Center is located at 620 E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria.
Those interested in attending the forum must RSVP online via the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/743114506221682/
For more information about the event or to discuss any accessibility needs, contact Martinez at mmartinez@elizabethwarren.com.
SANTA MARIA
Victoria's Secret, PINK locations to open Friday at Town Center
The Santa Maria Town Center will host two grand opening celebrations this week for the new Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK locations in the mall.
The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, when shoppers for the first time can visit the new stores, located on the lower level near the center court next to Claire's and Justice.
There will also be a VIP grand opening party from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring dancing by The Beat, music, a pink candy bar and multiple opportunities to win Victoria's Secret gift cards and other prizes.
More VIP party information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/174917173808157/
Spinoso Real Estate worked in conjunction with the Town Center to open the stores.
The Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East in Santa Maria. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Barbara woman ID'd as person killed in crash on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
A 24-year-old Santa Barbara woman has been identified as the person who was killed in a head-on crash Feb. 14 on Highway 1 south of Lompoc.
Selena Araiza died in the crash that left two others with major injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office. The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.
The crash between a 2005 Honda S2000 and a 2015 Nissan Sentra occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Highway 1 just south of Santa Rosa Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Lompoc resident Michael Hanson, 55, was driving northbound in the Honda when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right, then careened back across the traffic lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol report.
The Honda smashed into the southbound Nissan driven by 27-year-old Santa Barbara resident Joseph Hernandez, killing Araiza, who was in the Nissan’s front passenger seat.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said County Fire sent two engines and the Lompoc Fire Department sent one engine to the crash. Three ambulances also responded, he said.
With both lanes of Highway 1 blocked, officials shut down the highway to southbound traffic at Highway 246 and to northbound traffic at Jalama Road while the injured were tended to and the wreckage was cleared away.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked by the California Highway Patrol to contact Officer Charles Hodgdon in the agency's Buellton office at 805-688-5551.
BUELLTON
Meth, mushrooms found in traffic stop lead to arrest
A Buellton man was arrested last week on drug charges after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies allegedly found methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms inside of his car and at his residence.
Deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by John Scott Bavaro, 53, of Buellton traveling northbound on Highway 101 shortly after noon Feb. 11, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that Bavaro was stopped for an alleged speeding violation.
During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found nearly one pound of methamphetamine concealed in the dashboard with a replica firearm, Zick said.
Additionally, deputies discovered prescription medication that didn't belong to Bavaro, Zick added.
A few hours later, narcotics detectives served a search warrant at Bavaro's residence in the 400 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton, where they allegedly located evidence of drug sales, an additional seven grams of methamphetamine and four grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Bavaro was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, commission of a felony after release on bail and transportation of methamphetamine for sales, and one misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
His bail was set at $50,000.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3 barrels of crude oil spill from facility near Mission Hills
Three barrels of oil spilled Tuesday night from oil facilities near the intersection of Calle Lindero and Rucker Road in the Mission Hills area of the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Two barrels of oil were held within a containment area, but one barrel overflowed and is currently static and there is no threat to the public, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
County Fire received several reports of a strong smell of rotten eggs and hot tar in the area about 7:43 p.m. and sent one engine from Vandenberg Village to investigate, Bertucelli said.
The engine crew discovered the spill and contacted County Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit for advice on mitigating the spill, he said.
Mitigation measures are currently underway, and the engine crew will remain on the scene to assist in the efforts, Bertucelli said.