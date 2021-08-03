SLO, SB COUNTIES
Two counties both confirm 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Two new deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties since Monday, according to public health data for both counties.
In Santa Barbara County, one death was confirmed Monday followed by another on Tuesday, both among Santa Maria residents. One resident was between the ages of 30 to 49 and another was in the 50 to 69 age range, according to county data.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 464.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two deaths on Tuesday — one of a resident in their 60s and another of a resident in their 80s — leading to a total of 267 deaths from COVID-19.
County officials also reported the identification of 18 new cases of the highly transmissible delta variant through sequence testing over the past week. However, since only a small number of all samples undergo sequencing, the actual number of delta cases is likely much higher, officials said.
To prevent further spread, along with increased hospitalizations and deaths as a result, residents in both counties are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not done so already.
“The delta variant is here and we are seeing its impact. Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health-care system stretched by a surge in cases. If you have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine," San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near you, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks, Mayor's Task Force to host Teen Pool Party
Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 12 are invited to enjoy an end-of-summer pool party on Saturday at Paul Nelson Aquatics Center, hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
The Aug. 7 event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and feature a DJ along with a chance to enjoy the outdoor pool.
Admission is free and no registration is required. Snacks will be provided.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to prevent local youth involvement in drug, crime and gang activity by providing safe and healthy opportunities and activities.
For more information about the event, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County museums offering special admission to low-income families
Eighteen area museums — including the Santa Barbara Zoo — have joined the Museums for All program to offer free or greatly reduced admission to low-income families living in Santa Barbara County.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (CalFresh/SNAP) benefits by offering admission to 18 Santa Barbara County museums for a nominal fee of $0 to $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a CalFresh (SNAP EBT) card.
Participating Santa Barbara County museums include:
- Art, Design & Architecture Museum, UC Santa Barbara
- Casa del Herrero
- Dunes Center
- Elverhoj Museum
- Goleta Valley Historical Society
- Lompoc Museum
- Ganna Walska Lotusland
- MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences
- Old Mission Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center
- Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
- Santa Barbara Zoo
- Wildling Museum of Art & Naturewww.childrensmuseums.org
Museums for All is a signature access program offered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country.