SB, SLO COUNTIES
Counties announce additional COVID-19 deaths
Public health officials have announced the deaths of additional residents from COVID-19 complications in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, followed by three more on Tuesday, bringing the total number of county deaths from COVID-19 to 536, according to county public health data.
Of the seven residents, three resided in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara and one in the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
Three of the residents were over the age of 70, two were between the ages of 30 and 49, and two were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths since Friday of residents ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. As of Tuesday, officials have reported the deaths of 358 county residents from COVID.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein urged residents age 5 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't already in order to protect themselves and others from severe illness and death from the virus.
“We mourn the loss of more members of our community to COVID-19, and we remain in an unstable period with this disease as we approach the winter holidays,” Borenstein said. “Vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19."
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby vaccine opportunity, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Box truck crash on Hwy 101 near Buellton closes lanes for 4 hours
A San Bernardino man driving a box truck sustained a minor injury after his vehicle overturned Tuesday on Highway 101 near Buellton, closing both southbound lanes for approximately four hours.
The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. when 33-year-old Fabian Funes was traveling southbound, south of Santa Rosa Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
A preliminary investigation showed Funes was driving a 40-foot 2016 International box truck in the left-hand lane at an unknown speed when he turned the vehicle southwest, causing it to veer right across both lanes and collide with a dirt embankment along the shoulder.
After colliding with the embankment, the truck overturned onto its left side and came to rest blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 101, according to Rogers.
Funes was the only person in the truck and was not transported to a medical facility, according to Rogers, adding that Funes was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
Additionally, Funes wasn’t arrested, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA MARIA
Library to hold online job search, LinkedIn how-to presentations
The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting two upcoming presentations for community members focused on online job searching and using the LinkedIn Learning database.
The online job search presentation will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library.
During the presentation, library staff will demonstrate how to locate and apply to jobs on the internet to give participants hands-on experience to kick off their job search.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the library also will host a LinkedIn Learning presentation in the Main Branch Library's Learning Center.
Library staff will instruct attendees how to utilize the LinkedIn Learning database, which offers over 16,000 online courses focused on various skill sets, ranging from good interview practices to using Microsoft Excel, all taught by real-world professionals.
Registration is required for both events, and a library card is required for the LinkedIn Learning presentation. Patrons interested in attending either presentation can register online via the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.