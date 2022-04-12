SANTA MARIA
Santa Barbara Foundation hosting happy hour to honor first responders
The Santa Barbara Foundation in conjunction with the Santa Maria Times will honor North County first responders at its Toast to Our Community on Wednesday.
The event from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn courtyard will honor the hard work of first responders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For 94 years, the Santa Barbara Foundation has worked to improve the quality of life in Santa Barbara County by connecting those who give with those in need through community building, nonprofit partnership and investments.
First responders, nonprofit leaders and community members are all welcome to join the festivities. To RSVP, visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/sbf-events/.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc driver arrested after deputy uses naloxone on overdosing passenger
A Lompoc woman was arrested last week on suspicion of drug possession charges following a traffic stop and after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy deployed naloxone on her male passenger, who appeared to be overdosing.
Deputy Christopher Brady conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, near Dos Pueblos Canyon, at 11:14 p.m. April 5 and noticed that an adult male passenger was purple in the face and had labored breathing, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Tuesday.
Brady called for an ambulance and a sheriff's official, identified as Deputy Vicente Ramirez. The deputies removed the passenger from the vehicle, noticing that the passenger was actively overdosing and administered naloxone nasal spray.
Medics arrived on scene a short time later and transported the passenger to a local hospital, according to Zick, who added the passenger is expected to survive.
Deputies searched the vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Destiny Tumey, and located approximately 914 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 23 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe, according to Zick. Tumey was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanor charges, including possession of drugs, paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Additionally, Zick said fentanyl was found in Tumey's possession.
Tumey was booked into the Main Jail and later released with a citation, according to Zick.
Additionally, Zick said that deputies have requested that the District Attorney's Office consider charging Tumey with possession of narcotics for sales.
SANTA MARIA
Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A Lompoc man was arrested Monday in Santa Maria on suspicion of attempted murder, after two people were stabbed in a North N Street altercation nearly two years ago, according to police officials.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of North N Street at 11:47 p.m. July 6, 2020, and located two stabbing victims, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Arias said both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries but ultimately recovered.
During the investigation, Lompoc Police detectives identified 26-year-old Ruben Prado as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, according to Arias.
Detectives continued looking for Prado, until he was eventually found by police. Prado was tracked down and safely arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and U.S. marshals, then booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail. A bail amount wasn't listed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo man arrested 3 months after shooting that injured 1 in Santa Maria
A Nipomo man was recently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a January shooting in Santa Maria that left one man injured, according to police officials on Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Colebrook Drive for a shooting reported at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and located an adult Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Santa Maria Police.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and eventually flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Detectives initiated an investigation and over the next several weeks, they identified 22-year-old Manuel Armando Sanchez as the alleged shooter.
Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County District Attorney's officials worked together to obtain an arrest warrant for Sanchez, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges in San Luis Obispo County, according to the SMPD.
During the booking process, an outstanding warrant for attempted murder was discovered for Sanchez by San Luis Obiso County sheriff's officials, who notified the Santa Maria Police Department of his arrest.