SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, increased hospitalizations
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 46 new cases of the illness.
The residents who died resided in Santa Maria and were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data.
COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 556, with 210 of those deaths among Santa Maria residents alone.
The most recent data from last week indicates that the areas with the highest case rates per 100,000 people are the North County unincorporated area with 24.1, Santa Maria with 19.1, the South County area with 14.9 and Orcutt with 12.7.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 is at its highest in over two months, according to county data. Forty-four residents are now hospitalized due to the virus, including 13 residents being treated in the intensive care unit.
Public health officials urge full COVID-19 vaccination for all residents age 5 and older to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Tuesday, just under 68% of eligible county residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are slowly rising among the 5 to 11 age group, the most recent to become eligible in early November. Over 6,500 youth in this age group, or 17%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of this week.
Residents can visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to find a nearby vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
20 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in County Jail outbreak
Twenty Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month inside the main facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Tuesday.
The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail located on Calle Real when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus as he was bunked among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Four more inmates tested positive after the initial inmate.
Since then, 15 additional inmates have tested positive, including three additional inmates who were diagnosed with the disease, according to Zick on Tuesday.
As a result of the outbreak, jail staff and Wellpath contractors have initiated monitoring and follow-up testing of inmates.
None of the inmates infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, according to Zick.
The Sheriff's Office will continue to provide updates on the outbreak as they are made available, Zick added.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers free gift-wrapping stations leading up to Christmas
Community members in need of a quiet place to wrap holiday gifts are invited to utilize free supplies at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's gift wrapping station over the next two weeks.
The gift wrapping station will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 to 23. Residents can bring their gifts and use library supplies including scissors, wrapping paper, tape, ribbon and gift tags in a designated workspace.
Usage of the service is free and no registration is required. Supplies and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.