SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks input on recreation needs
Santa Barbara County is seeking public input on recreation needs, including parks, trails, open space and such facilities as sports fields and courts, as it develops a countywide Recreation Master Plan to guide development of new amenities.
The master plan is designed to help the county coordinate with its eight incorporated cities, agencies within the county, and nonprofit and private recreation service providers, a county spokesman said.
“This is an opportunity to plan for rural recreation in balance with the county’s vital natural and agricultural resources,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
The county is asking residents to fill out a survey, which officials expect will only take a few minutes, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplan that will let individuals describe their access to neighborhood parks and recreational facilities.
Children can express their needs with a similar survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplankids.
“As the pandemic has shown, our recreational spaces are essential to our health and well-being,” 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “This is an opportunity to shape the future of our communities, but it won’t be possible without guidance from our residents on what they need to get outside and play.”
Results of the survey will be used to develop a recreation needs assessment and plan for development and improvement of facilities, particularly in underserved communities with limited access to parks and other amenities.
Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Santa Barbara Countywide Recreation Master Plan website at sbcrecplan.com for announcements of upcoming workshops, public comment opportunities and updates, the spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Spring gardening program continues at library branches
The city of Santa Maria is continuing its spring gardening program with gardening kits available for pickup at the Orcutt, Los Alamos and Santa Maria Main library branches this month.
Each kit contains six peat pots, three packages of seeds, soil and plant markers, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. The program is open to adults 18 and older and limited to one kit per household.
Gardening kits will be obtainable at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library from April 12 to 17, with registration for kits now open.
Patrons can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open for indoor grab-and-go service 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
At the Orcutt and Los Alamos branch libraries, kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration required. Pickup is available at the Orcutt branch from April 12 to 17 and the Los Alamos branch from April 12 to 16.
The Orcutt branch is located at 175 S. Broadway, with grab-and-go hours from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Los Alamos Branch is located at 405 Helena St. Grab-and-go hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
CALIFORNIA
Caltrans District 5 seeking applicants for scholarship program
Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors residing in the five-county district.
Counties include Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.
The scholarship program is designed for seniors who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.
The spokesman said the programs, which are common in many of the 12 Caltrans districts, are supported by the California Transportation Foundation, which donates 50% of scholarship funding. Coffee and food sales provide the balance, he said.
The spokesman said that the employee scholarship program continues to flourish and noted that since the program's inception, fundraising efforts have grown from a $500 award in 2002 to $3,500 in 2017 and $6,750 in student scholarships today.
Applications must be submitted by May 3.
To access the scholarship application, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-popular-links/d5-scholarships
For additional information, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.