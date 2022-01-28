SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday followed by another on Thursday, bringing the county's death total to nearly 600.
The nine total deaths included seven individuals over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69 and another between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.
Three of the individuals were residents of Lompoc, two from Orcutt, two from Santa Maria, one from Santa Barbara and one from Goleta. As of Thursday, 599 deaths from the illness have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.
In addition, three of the deaths were associated with a congregate care facility, according to county data.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID remains high but appears to be beginning a descent, while intensive care unit admissions show signs of rising. As of Thursday, 136 residents were hospitalized, including 16 in the intensive care unit.
SANTA MARIA
6 Northern Branch Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, three days after the facility opened, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Thursday.
Two of the inmates tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, a day after they were transferred among the 244 inmates from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail when it was certified for occupancy, according to Zick.
All 244 inmates, along with the transporting and receiving staff, tested negative for the coronavirus before the transfer, on Saturday, Zick added.
Then four more inmates tested positive after the transfer, including three on Tuesday and one inmate on Wednesday. All six inmates were asymptomatic, according to Zick.
Zick said the transfer was conducted after consultation with the Public Health Department and in accordance with public health orders. All transferred inmates were quarantined and tested daily since they arrived to the new facility, and it was during the surveillance testing that the infected inmates were identified, she said.
In addition, Zick said all staff, contractors, vendors and others who work in positions that have direct inmate contact are regularly tested and required to wear an N95 mask while working.
Custody staff are working with Wellpath medical contractors to care for six inmates, who have been re-housed and isolated in a separate housing area.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office is also coordinating with staff at the Superior Court and Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances in order to prevent spread of the coronavirus via inmate movement, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Education Office receives thousands of N95 masks for local K-12 schools
The Santa Barbara County Office of Education has received 276,480 adult-size N95 masks to be distributed to staff and students in local K-12 schools, an office spokeswoman said Thursday.
N95 and KN95 masks have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as the most effective at protecting against COVID-19 infection, including from the omicron variant, compared to surgical or cloth masks.
“The N95 masks we’ve received are high-quality, well-fitting and protective,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We appreciate the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for helping us provide our families and staff with this sought-after option of protection.”
The masks are being delivered to county school districts, private schools and charter schools, each of which will develop their own protocols for offering the masks to staff and students, according to County Education Office spokeswoman Camilla Barnwell.