SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 236 cases since Friday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 160 new COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 18-19 weekend, followed by 76 additional cases and three deaths from the illness on Monday.
In total, 41,402 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Santa Barbara County and 473 cases remained active as of Monday, according to county public health data.
Of the 160 cases reported over the weekend, 117 were reported Saturday, followed by 43 on Sunday.
The three deaths reported Monday included two individuals between the ages of 50 and 69 and one individual over the age of 70. Two resided in Santa Maria and one resided in Orcutt.
As of Monday, 497 county residents have died from COVID-19, according to county data.
Forty-five county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 in the intensive care unit.
All eligible individuals are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to offer protection against severe COVID-19 illness. The vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.
LOMPOC
LUSD students to begin lessons in renewable energy
Lompoc schools recently received 13 seedling windmills from Primo Energy, kickstarting districtwide studies in renewable energy for grades 4 to 12.
According to Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, each unit comes with lesson plans that are unique to each grade level.
"Students will learn about data-monitoring, solar energy including specifics on photovoltaics, wind energy, energy storage, and will culminate their learning by building their own energy system, designed by them,” Valla said.
Students will learn about Next Generation Science Standards while building their own windmills and outfitting them to perform various tasks.
“The idea behind the windmills is that students can learn NGSS standards in a real-life way," said Superintendent Trevor McDonald. "Students will build the windmills, and then at the conclusion of the unit they are disassembled and passed on to the next class."
Thirteen units have so far been delivered and three more are on the way, school officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services offering $5 spay or neuter for cats through October
Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane have partnered up to “Beat the Heat" — an annual campaign that offers $5 cat spay and neuter surgeries through October — in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent unwanted litters.
According to county reports, 736 orphaned kittens came into county animal shelters in 2020.
“Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering,” said Jessica Wiebe, community programs director. “Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community."
The campaign includes free microchipping, as well as vaccines and flea treatments at an additional cost.
Appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens, and can be scheduled by contacting Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6968, or the Santa Barbara Humane-Santa Maria campus at 805-964-4777.
For more information about other animal services offered, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.