SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
According to Santa Barbara County public health data, 33,952 total cases have been confirmed in the county since March 2020 and 145 cases are currently active.
Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
In total, 21,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county and 210 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Paulding running again for 4th District supervisor
Arroyo Grande City Councilman Jimmy Paulding announced he will again run for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors 4th District seat in the June 7, 2022, primary election.
Paulding ran for the seat in the June 2018 primary, with his campaign raising $300,000, at that time a record for a challenger, but he lost to incumbent Lynn Compton by 60 of the 18,000 votes cast.
In the general election that November, he won a seat on the Arroyo Grande City Council.
The 4th Supervisorial District encompasses the city of Arroyo Grande and the unincorporated communities of Oceano and Nipomo as well as portions of Edna Valley and the region to the east along Highway 166, although redistricting is scheduled to take place later this year.
Paulding said he’s again making a bid for the 4th District supervisor’s seat for the same reasons he ran before, including the need for transparency, accountability and rational decisions.
“Our community is not well served by the incumbent, and South County is suffering from a lack of leadership and creativity,” Paulding said. “We need someone with a strong vision to guide our post-pandemic recovery, to rebuild our economy with lots of good-paying jobs, and make sure no one is left out along the way.”
Paulding currently serves on the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, the Regional Transportation Authority and the County Air Pollution Control District.
He is a business and estate planning attorney at a small law practice he founded in 2018.
For more information, visit jimmypaulding.org, email hello@jimmypaulding.org or call 805-994-0025.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Stress ball activity kits available for pickup at Lompoc Library
The Lompoc Public Library system is inviting community members to de-stress and have some fun with free “take and make” activity kits that are available to teens and adults who make an appointment for pickup.
Stress ball kits, a de-stressing tool that consist of balloons and water beads, are not meant for children due to materials posing a choking hazard, a library spokeswoman said.
Kits are available while supplies last and can be scheduled for pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To make an appointment, call the library at 805-875-8775.
For those experiencing significant stress beyond what a stress ball can help with, local resources are accessible by calling 211.
LOMPOC
City resumes mailing out utility bills
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, a city spokeswoman announced last week.
Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Due to lengthier billing cycles, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers using the lowest tier rate rather than the typical three-tier rate used to calculate electricity and water usage bills, the spokeswoman said.
Utility payments can be made via phone by calling 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.
Online billing is not yet active, but customers will be alerted when available, the spokeswoman said.
Payments also are being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, and by mail.
Customers who would like to start or stop utility service can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.