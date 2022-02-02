SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County extends Climate Action comment deadline
Santa Barbara County’s Sustainability Division has extended the deadline to comment on the proposed measures and actions in the 2030 Climate Action Plan until Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The draft measures and actions are based on guidance, input and feedback received from residents, businesses and other stakeholders over a year of community outreach.
A division spokesman said the staff has received a number of comments but hopes to gather more to assure the plan will include county residents’ thoughts as much as possible.
“We need your input to help ensure this plan reflects the community’s needs and values,” the spokesman said.
Although Feb. 15 is the deadline for comments on the draft measures and actions, the public will still have opportunities to participate in the next steps toward adoption of a final plan.
Once the public input period is closed, division staff will review the opinions, comments and suggestions to change, add or remove actions, then will prepare a full draft plan for the Board of Supervisors.
Once the board approves the draft plan, an environmental impact report will be prepared and sent to supervisors along with the final draft plan for adoption, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of next fiscal year.
To review the draft measures and actions and provide comments online, visit https://sb_cap.consider.it/?tab=Show%20all.
For more information, contact the Sustainability Division at sustainability@countyofsb.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host a low vision workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free low vision workshop for adults from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will present information about library materials available to those living with low vision. Topics will include large print materials, audiobooks, ebooks and talking books, among others.
Library staff will conclude the workshop with a tour. Space is limited and registration is required.
Also returning to the library is the Zip program.
The program allows library patrons to request books and audiobooks that are not regularly available, and have the material delivered to their home, free of charge. Once finished, a patron can return the material to any library branch and select another Zip book.
To register for the low vision workshop or order a Zip book, visit the library’s website or call the library information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8652.
LOMPOC
Father Daughter Dance, Mother Son Luau returning
Lompoc's Father Daughter Dance and Mother Son Luau are returning, offering children and their guardians a special night of dancing, games and fun at the Anderson Recreation Center.
The Father Daughter Dance — a semiformal Valentine-themed event — is slated for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4, 5 and 6 in the center's gymnasium. The Mother Son Luau also will take place inside the gym from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 and 14, according to the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
Tickets for either event are $30 per couple per night, with each additional child in the same family an extra $10. A pizza dinner is included in the ticket price.
Doors will open for both events at 5 p.m. for those who choose to purchase a professional portrait package.
Participants can register for an evening of their choice by contacting the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or visiting the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Preregistration is required.
Tickets for the Father Daughter Dance also can be purchased online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants must adhere to the current countywide mask mandate.