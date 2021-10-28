SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths over 2 days
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of three additional residents from COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, including two residents from Santa Barbara and one from Santa Maria.
Two deaths were reported Wednesday, including one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49. One resided in Santa Maria, and another in the city of Santa Barbara. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
Data on Thursday confirmed the death of another city of Santa Barbara resident between the ages of 50 and 69.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County now total 523, according to county data.
As of Thursday, 40 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit.
Residents over the age of 12 are encouraged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the illness. The vaccine is free and available to all residents regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
Seventy-one percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78.6% are partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
NORTH COUNTY
EconAlliance surveying businesses, residents about broadband access
Nonprofit EconAlliance is seeking feedback from northern Santa Barbara County businesses and organizations as well as residents regarding their need for broadband internet access by Nov. 1 via two community surveys.
Feedback from the surveys will be used to determine funding for internet connectivity in the North County area, according to Santa Barbara Foundation spokesperson Jamie Nicole Perez.
The survey for businesses and organizations is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Broadband-Entities. The survey for residents is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Broadband-Residents.
Only one survey can be completed per computer or device, according to Perez.
EconAlliance serves as the Santa Barbara County liaison to the tricounty Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast and works cooperatively with the consortium to enhance broadband in northern Santa Barbara County.
Questions regarding the surveys can be sent via email to initiatives@EconAlliance.org.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to host Halloween pet parade, costume contest
Animal lovers are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with a parade and costume contest for pets and their owners at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
The Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. and is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Owners of all ages and their animals can show off their costumes in the pet parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., while judges decide who stole the show in different categories. Winners and prizes will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to the event and do not need to own a pet to attend.
Those interested in entering the parade must register online at santamariaplay.org. A $10 registration fee will be applied, with all proceeds going toward PLAY, which funds recreation programs and activities throughout Santa Maria.
Residents can direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Downtown Classic Car Show coming to town next month
Santa Maria gearheads are invited to the Downtown Classic Car Show coming to the Santa Maria Town Center early next month.
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Town Center West parking lot at 201 Town Center West.
Along with street rods, classic cars, special interest vehicles, motorcycles and bikes, the family-friendly event will feature vendors, food booths and live music from Mestizo Santa Maria Band and The Cholo DJ.
Entry for spectators is free. Those interested in showing a vehicle or becoming a vendor can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org.
The show is organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc., with support from the Santa Maria Impalas Car Club.
Residents may direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.