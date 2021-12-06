SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County adds 211 COVID-19 cases over weekend; data indicates new surge
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 211 additional COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 4 to 5 weekend followed by 42 new cases on Monday, with data indicating another climb in cases after steadily dropping from their most recent peak in August.
A total of 476 COVID-19 cases remain active and contagious as of Monday, an increase of 59% from the previous two-week average, according to county public health data.
Testing positivity has also shown recent growth, increasing from 3% on Nov. 22 to 8.2% as of the most recent data on Dec. 2. Under the now-retired state Blueprint system, the 7-day positivity rate would place Santa Barbara County in the most restrictive reopening phase.
However, the county is also seeing an uptick in vaccinations with a 40% increase in administered doses between the months of October and November. Around two-thirds of November's total administered doses were booster shots.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by 25% over the past two weeks, from 28 residents on Nov. 22 to 35 residents as of Monday.
Of the 35 hospitalized residents, eight are in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Residents age 5 and older are urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Monday, 66.7% of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to county data.
Residents can find a nearby vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic online at myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
SANTA MARIA
Discovery Museum offers science-focused winter youth camps
Local youth are invited to participate in two winter camps focused on space and robotics at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum during the month of December.
The Discovery Space Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 20 to 23 and is open to youth age 6 to 10. Participants will have the chance to do activities such as launching a rocket and learning about the constellations that fill our night skies.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 to 30, youth ages 8 to 14 can participate in the museum's Robotics Camp, where they will learn to construct First Lego League robots and challenge their problem-solving skills with the help of the Orcutt Academy Spartatronicks Robotics Team and Rigetti High School Astra Club.
The cost for each camp is $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Residents can register by calling the museum at 805-928-8414.
Due to staffing shortages, the museum is currently open only for special events such as birthday parties and class field trips. According to museum spokesman Donald Tremblay, museum leaders hope to expand hours in January.
For more information, call the museum or email donna@smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St.
LOMPOC
La Purisima School's outdoor holiday lights event resumes Friday
La Purisima Catholic School in Lompoc will continue hosting an outdoor holiday lights cruise-thru event for two additional weekends on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The school's "Christmas Tree Lane," which features an outdoor display of lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, will resume this weekend Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and next weekend Dec. 17 through 19.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
La Purisima is located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc. Vehicles are asked to enter from Olive Street into La Purisima School's alleyway.