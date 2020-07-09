County Lines: San Luis Obispo County reports third COVID-19 death

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports third COVID-19 death
A third San Luis Obispo County resident has died of COVID-19, public health officials announced Wednesday.
The 61-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility when they became ill with the coronavirus, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, who added the patient was brought to the hospital at the onset of symptoms about two weeks ago.
“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable."
As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported 845 cases of COVID-19 and 601 recoveries. Officials also confirmed 227 people are recovering at home and 14 are hospitalized, with six in the intensive care unit.
The first COVID-19-related death was reported April 4.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Stollmeyer giving up CEO role at Mindbody
Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer will leave his role as chief executive officer of the corporation to become the executive chairman and will be replaced by Josh McCarter, currently president of the board of directors, effective Aug. 1, the company announced Wednesday.
Stollmeyer will continue as a board member, participate in strategic planning and be involved in wellness industry “thought leadership,” the company said on its website.
Chief technology officer Sunil Rajasekar will assume the role of president while retaining his technology responsibilities, and Aaron Stead, current senior vice president of North American sales, will assume the role of chief revenue officer.
Mindbody, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, provides a technology platform to help wellness industry businesses attract and retain customers, schedule appointments and more.
Stollmeyer co-founded Mindbody in his garage in 2001 by combining affordable personal computing technology and the internet to create a desktop software solution for boutique fitness studios.
From there, the company created an integrated web scheduling solution, a cloud-based business management solution and the Mindbody app for consumers.
Mindbody went public in 2015 and was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2019.
Stollmeyer giving up CEO role at Mindbody
Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer will leave his role as chief executive officer of the corporation to become the executive chairman and will be replaced by Josh McCarter, currently president of the board of directors, effective Aug. 1, the company announced Wednesday.
Stollmeyer will continue as a board member, participate in strategic planning and be involved in wellness industry “thought leadership,” the company said on its website.
Chief technology officer Sunil Rajasekar will assume the role of president while retaining his technology responsibilities, and Aaron Stead, current senior vice president of North American sales, will assume the role of chief revenue officer.
Mindbody, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, provides a technology platform to help wellness industry businesses attract and retain customers, schedule appointments and more.
Stollmeyer co-founded Mindbody in his garage in 2001 by combining affordable personal computing technology and the internet to create a desktop software solution for boutique fitness studios.
From there, the company created an integrated web scheduling solution, a cloud-based business management solution and the Mindbody app for consumers.
Mindbody went public in 2015 and was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!