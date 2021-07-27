LOMPOC
Route One to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Route One Farmers Market in Lompoc will join markets across America for one day in August to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, showcasing the value that markets bring to local communities.
“We have all been through so much together in the two years since we opened, so we are delighted to join this national celebration to highlight the integral work and services provided by farmers markets all over the country,” said Route One market manager Shelby Wild.
Route One's special event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and will feature food trucks, family-fun activities and live music performed from noon to 2 p.m. by local singer/songwriter Emily Wryn.
In addition to activities such as kid-friendly yoga led by an instructor on the adjacent lawn area, 14 produce vendors and craft vendors will be on-site, including Biker Spice, TJM Handcrafted Wood and Juan the Sharpener.
Food truck Cisco Kid will offer up a colorful taco menu and vendor Julia’s Juices will have vegan soup and homemade crackers available for purchase.
Market guests are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating to enjoy food and live music.
The Route One Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Services District office, at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
SANTA YNEZ
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church hosting wine and cheese event
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Santa Ynez will host a wine and cheese event — "Cheeses of Nazareth" — at 4 p.m. Sunday to bring together members of the community for educational fellowship.
Pastor Jess Knauft, a history and winemaking hobbyist, will lead a wine- and cheese-tasting educational conversation, and professional musician Davis Reinhart will present a special piano performance.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Seating is limited and RSVP is required by contacting the church at 805-688-8938.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is located at 3550 Baseline Ave. in Santa Ynez.