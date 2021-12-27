SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Rock slide caused by rain closes Hwy 1 north of San Simeon
Highway 1 is closed to traffic north of San Simeon in San Luis Obispo County after rocks, dirt and debris loosened by the recent series of storms slid down a steep slope and blocked both lanes, according to Caltrans District 5.
The slide is located 2 miles south of Ragged Point at a location known as Polar Star, and the highway is closed from the Elephant Seal Rookery's parking lot north of San Simeon to just south of Ragged Point, a District 5 spokesman said.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Caltrans had no estimated time for reopening the highway, as maintenance and engineering teams are assessing the area and will work when it’s safe during daylight hours to determine any changes in the closure.
The cleanup effort could be affected by additional rainfall, the spokesman said.
Barricades, cones and message and directional signs are in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to host Night Before New Year's Eve event for teens
Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 10 are invited to a Night Before New Year's Eve celebration at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to ring in 2022.
The free event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the community center and promises a scavenger hunt, balloons, a top hat craft station and prepackaged snacks for all attendees.
Event space is limited and preregistration is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
End-of-year guided hike slated for Friday at La Purisima Mission
Area hikers are invited to join La Purisima Mission State Historic Park's docents for a hike at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to send off 2021 and greet 2022.
The docent-led 2021 Last Day Hike will begin at La Artemisia to Santa Rita to Vista de la Cruz and take approximately an hour and a half to complete, depending on group pace, according to officials. Hikers should meet up at the front visitor center.
Park docents will lead the group along the trail past historic buildings and sites and local flora and fauna that all will be discussed with historical perspective.
The 1.66-mile trail is considered easy with minor elevation gain and soft sand, although children attending must be old enough to hike a mile or be carried by parent or guardian, park officials said. Stollers are not recommended.
The day will close out with a birds-eye view of the mission from the hillside with rocket views of Vandenberg launch sites, and wind turbines being built on the distant hills, before the group is led back to the visitor center.
While people-friendly dogs are welcomed, owners are responsible for cleaning up messes, officials stated.
LOMPOC
Lompoc Museum adopts modified holiday hours
The Lompoc Museum will have modified hours for the rest of December in observance of the upcoming holidays.
Hours of operation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Beginning Jan. 2, the museum will return to normal hours of operation: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.