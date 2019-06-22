Santa Maria
Roadwork to begin at Hwy. 101 and Betteravia interchange ramps
Drivers should expect delays at the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange ramps starting Monday as crews perform construction work to improve traffic flow.
The roadwork, which will continue through mid-August, includes:
• Widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia Road to accommodate an additional right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements; and,
• Removing the concrete median on Betteravia Road and lengthening the left-turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
The project will cost $900,000. It is funded by sales Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program (LSTP) funds.
Both ramps will remain open during the construction.
City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures, reduce driving speeds in construction areas where workers may be present and use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department's engineering division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association to host 'CannaBrew' social mixer
The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association is set to host its first “CannaBrew,” a cannabis industry social mixer.
The event aims to provide a networking platform for established and up-and-coming cannabis companies, industry professionals, ancillary service providers and supporters from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County with influence across the Central Coast. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Lompoc’s Hangar 7, 107 W. Ocean Ave.
A limit of 70 tickets will be sold for the event. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased at bit.ly/cannabrew.
“With the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County cannabis industry rapidly expanding, ‘CannaBrew’ gives companies, and new faces in this unique space, the opportunity to network in a fun and engaging way as a means to provide support, connectivity, create personal and business relationships, engage in local interaction and provide an additional platform to address issues impacting the local cannabis industry,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association announcing the event.
In addition to serving as a social gathering, the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association also plans to use the event to announce new developments within the organization, as a membership drive, and to initiate elections for the organization’s board of directors.
For more information on the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org/.