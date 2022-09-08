SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Roadwork at Hwy 135 in Los Alamos to resume
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge.
Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.
Access to the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
In addition, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full overnight closures of Highway 135.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
LOMPOC
Residents invited to review, comment on 2021-22 performance report
A draft copy of Lompoc's 2021-22 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report is available for public review and comment until Sept. 18.
The report summarizes activities funded using Federal Community Development Block Grant funds during the program year 2021, which covers the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30.
A few highlights from the 2021 program year include the allocation of $90,500 to fund six public service activities; assistance with housing activities by providing 30 rehabilitation loans and emergency grant repairs for eight mobile homes; and the initiation of ADA improvement projects for two public parks. In addition, the Fair Housing Program provided services for 10 households and also hosted four fair housing seminars.
The report is available for review on the city's website at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/35979.
All interested parties are invited to submit their written comments by email to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or vial mail at: CDBG Program, city of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436, Attention: Chanel Ovalle, community development program manager.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss latest selection Saturday
The Valley Reads Book Club will meet at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday to discuss its latest selection, "The Good Sister," by Sally Hepworth.
The club will meet at 2 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Hepworth's novel follows twin sisters Fern and Rose. Fern is a librarian on the autism spectrum, and Rose serves as her protector. When Fern becomes pregnant, Rose must reckon with the family secrets the pregnancy has unearthed, according to a spokesman.
Patrons interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register by visiting the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Public invited to discuss skate park redesign elements
The public is invited to provide input on the new proposed skate park during the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall.
Elements of the skate park will be discussed in relation to Lompoc's College Park redesign project.
The city received funding for the project through a $3.6 million grant from the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), enabling the city to pursue plans for the new skate park with lighting.
Other proposed features at the park include two half basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area with a shade structure, mural wall that will block the wind, a restroom building and landscaping throughout the park.
Lompoc city staff and consultants will be on hand at the meeting to engage in the community input process regarding skate park features, a city spokeswoman said.