Lompoc
Police seek transient who stabbed man Thursday
Lompoc Police are investigating an alleged attack after a man said he was stabbed in the shoulder by a transient who then ran off toward the riverbed and disappeared.
On Thursday, detectives were dispatched to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center regarding a man with a stab wound, a department spokesman said.
The man told officers he was leaving work for the day near the old Valley Drive-In theater when he saw a transient setting up camp.
The man said he told the transient that he could not camp there and asked him to leave.
At that point, the spokesman said, the transient pulled out a utility knife and threatened the victim before charging at him with it.
The man was stabbed in the shoulder and is currently in stable condition, the spokesman said.
Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect, the spokesman said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about who the suspect might be to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Santa Maria
Road closure, parking restrictions for parade to impact Broadway
The 76th annual Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria will result in parking restrictions and a road closure along Broadway for part of Saturday.
After 7:30 a.m., there will be no parking along the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
After that time, any parked car will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Broadway will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the parade, which is estimated to be around 1 p.m.
Van de Kamp said parade spectators entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 should get off the freeway at the Stowell Road exit if they wish to watch from the Stowell shopping center area.
If they want to view the parade north of City Hall, visitors should take the Main Street exit.
In case of emergencies, Main and Jones streets and Stowell Road will have police officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.
Santa Maria
Women's health and wellness symposium to take place at local church
Cornerstone Church women’s ministry will host a free women’s health and wellness symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Topics to be discussed during the symposium include domestic violence, addiction, depression, spiritual well-being and nutritional health.
The event will take place at the Cornerstone Church Family Life Center, located at 1026 Sierra Madre Ave.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided, and door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
To make reservations, visit cornerstonesm.org/events or email Debbie Castillo at ladydebster@hotmail.com.
Santa Barbara County
Hwy. 246 resurfacing work resuming near Buellton
A project to resurface Highway 246 from the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge to Hapgood Road East near Buellton will resume Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter the left lane closed in both directions between Hapgood Road East and Domingos Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but delays should not exceed 10 minutes, said spokesman Jim Shivers.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed in June.
Shivers reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through the highway construction zone.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.