SANTA ANA
Riverside man sentenced to prison for possessing gun of dead Santa Maria male
A Riverside man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a gun that was registered to a dead Santa Maria male, according to court documents.
U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton on March 11 sentenced Kyle Casey, 32, to four years and three months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty on June 4, 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Santa Ana.
Additionally, Casey will be required to serve three years of supervised release, and participate in mental health and drug treatment programs upon completion of his sentence, records show.
Records show Fullerton Police responded to a commercial burglary at about 9 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020, and after an investigation, located Casey in a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 600 block of South State College Boulevard.
Casey was arrested after police searched his vehicle, and found a methamphetamine pipe and an unloaded Colt .38-caliber pistol with a serial number that was traced to a deceased Santa Maria male, according to Fullerton Police Detective Brady Jones. The male was not identified.
Casey said a friend had left the gun in his vehicle, Brady added.
Riverside Superior Court records show that Casey pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon not involving a firearm in October 2020 and was on probation.
Federal prosecutors recommended a 70-month prison sentence due to some mitigating factors, including that Casey "almost immediately" accepted responsibility for the crime and no ammunition was found. The judge gave Casey 51 months instead.
Casey lived in his vehicle in Southern California at the time and said he possessed the gun to avoid being targeted since he was homeless. He asked for leniency due to a traumatic upbringing and drug addiction, according to Deputy Federal Public Defender Andrea Jacobs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP identifies driver in Hwy 101 crash near Los Alamos as Solvang man
The driver who died Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle when it overturned along Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, was identified Thursday by the California Highway Patrol as a 20-year-old Solvang man.
San Luis Obispo dispatchers received a call of a single-vehicle collision involving a 2009 Mercedes-Benz driven by Vincent Bruce Becerra shortly before 8:30 p.m. along Highway 101, north of Palmer Road, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials initially identified Becerra as a 19-year-old Lompoc resident.
An investigation revealed that Becerra was driving on northbound Highway 101 at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, he turned his vehicle to the right, onto the shoulder and drove up a dirt embankment.
Becerra was ejected from the Mercedes onto the right lane of the highway as the vehicle rolled down the embankment back toward the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its left side in the center divider, according to Barriga.
Becerra sustained blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his vehicle's safety equipment, according to a CHP report.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offers open gym times at the Minami Center
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department now is offering open gym times for youth and adults at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
Open gym times for adults will run from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. During those hours, those 18 and older can access the gym, bocce courts and handball courts at no fee. Typically, the fee is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents.
Youths in grades 6 to 12 can access the center free of charge from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon entry with a guardian's waiver, they can participate in such activities as basketball, pickleball and spikeball.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host presentation on online information literacy
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a free presentation about online information literacy from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26.
Staff will discuss information literacy and why it is important, demonstrating best practices on finding and evaluating data from the internet. The discussion will be held in the library's Shepard Hall at 421 S. McClelland St.
Patrons interested in the workshop may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.