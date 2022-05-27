SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Righetti High School officials on alert after 'RHS' threat
Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office increased their presence at local schools Friday after a threat containing the initials "RHS" was reported Thursday, according to officials.
Officials did not provide information on the origins of the threat and it was not specifically directed toward Righetti, but was nonetheless reported to local parents and guardians. Other schools through the country reported a similar threat containing the same initials, according to Kenny Klein, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
"We remain vigilant during this time to ensure that all of our schools are safe," Klein said. "The Sheriff's Office continues to work with allied law enforcement agencies to identify where the post originated from."
The threat comes two days after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.
Schools and sheriff's officials coordinated on Wednesday following the shooting and after a TikTok threat was made toward Patterson Elementary School on Tuesday, according to sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.
The threat was determined to be not credible, although police in Santa Maria and the Orcutt area have increased their visibility at local schools.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related charges in Nipomo
A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hate crime-related charges after a Nipomo business owner received a note containing language that indicated racially driven threats, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the 500 block of West Tefft Street in Nipomo, where a business owner reported the note to police, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
In addition, Cipolla said witnesses provided a description of the man who allegedly posted the note. He was identified as 47-year-old Ricardo Salazar, who had reportedly been loitering near the business on a regular basis.
Cipolla said deputies had previously responded to the business another time for a report of a suspicious subject in a vehicle, although the vehicle left prior to their arrival. Cipolla added that no hate crime allegation was made in that incident.
A citizen found Salazar a short time later and alerted sheriff's deputies, who made contact with him as they arrived on scene, according to Cipolla.
Salazar was arrested and booked at the County Jail on suspicion of charges of criminal threats and a hate crime penalty enhancement. Cipolla said a judge set bail at $100,000 after detectives sought a bail enhancement for Salazar.
Detectives are seeking any additional information on the case and can be contacted at 805-781-4500.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hwy 101 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos reopens after bomb threat near Cat Canyon Road
A southbound stretch of Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos reopened for second time Friday due to a bomb threat near Cat Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Dispatchers from the CHP's San Luis Obispo Communication Center at 10:07 a.m. Friday received a report from Caltrans that a crew member may have found a homemade bomb at an unlisted location near Cat Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officers immediately responded and set up a command post, while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office personnel were notified and responded with specialized equipment. As of 1:27 p.m., CHP officials had reopened both sides of Highway 101, according to logs.
Officials with the CHP closed northbound lanes from Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria shortly after 3 p.m. due to law enforcement activity, and traffic was being diverted onto Union Valley Parkway, according to emergency broadcasts. Logs show that the CHP reopened southbound lanes of Highway 101 from Union Valley Parkway shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The initial closure of Highway 101 included several miles of the northbound lanes at the Highway 135 exit in Los Alamos and the southbound lanes at Union Valley Parkway, near Santa Maria. Northbound traffic is no longer being diverted to Highway 135, according to the CHP.
No information has been provided on the nature of the threat.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish vegetation fire after vehicle burst into flames on Harris Grade Road
Crews on Friday extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire that broke out after a vehicle burst into flames along Harris Grade Road.
The fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. when the flames spread into the nearby vegetation in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, near the intersection of Burton Mesa Way, according to fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said crews stopped forward progress on the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and the fire was reported to be extinguished shortly after 3 p.m.
No injuries were reported and investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire, according to Eliason.
SANTA BARBARA
Visitation suspended at the Main Jail on Calle Real after COVID-19 outbreak
Visitation at the Santa Barbara County Jail located on Calle Real has been suspended after officials detected a COVID-19 outbreak among more than a dozen inmates, according to a spokeswoman Friday.
The outbreak was identified Wednesday by Wellpath medical contractors after custody staff detected 12 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Main Jail's West Housing Module, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that one additional inmate tested positive on Friday in the east housing area. All inmates who tested positive are being continuously monitored by staff and Wellpath contractors.
No hospitalizations were required, although two inmates reported symptoms, while 11 were asymptomatic, according to Zick.
Zick said inmates that have tested positive are moved into negative pressure cells, while the remainder are placed together in small groups and isolated from other inmates as they are monitored by Wellpath. Those with underlying health conditions are transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Zick.
Additionally, sheriff's personnel are coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and Public Defender's Office to adjust appearances to minimize inmate movement and spread of the coronavirus, according to Zick.
Zick said all staff who have direct contact with inmates are regularly tested and are required to wear N95 masks while working, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire restrictions now in effect in Los Padres National Forest
Facing the increasing potential for a wildfire to ignite, officials said fire restrictions went into effect Friday throughout Los Padres National Forest.
The restrictions will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2023, a forest spokesman said.
As of Friday, no open fires, charcoal or campfires are permitted outside developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California Campfire Permit.
Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free of charge at the Ready For Wildfire website.
Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stoves, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stoves during use.
Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a designated campfire use site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails, which is a year-round restriction. Engines must be tuned, operate properly and have an approved spark arrester.
Fireworks — even the “safe and sane” variety — are not permitted at any time in any location within the forest.
Recreational target shooting is prohibited within the forest except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that operate under special use permits.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.