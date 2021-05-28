SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Retired sheriff's custody deputy arrested on child sex charges
A retired San Luis Obispo County sheriff's custody deputy was arrested Wednesday on multiple child sex charges following an investigation, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
Detectives arrested James Peter Storton, 63, of Arroyo Grande, on a warrant around 1 p.m. at an undisclosed location in the city after submitting their investigation to the District Attorney's office. He was booked into County Jail shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Cipolla said the arrest location is being withheld to protect the victims and their families.
Charges include eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and eight unlisted charges, according to booking logs.
Storton was hired by the Sheriff's Department in 1980 and he retired in 2009, according to Cipolla.
Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims in the case by calling the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4500.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County’s gas prices stable so far this week
As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara area remained unchanged from last week, the only Southern California area where prices didn’t rise, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Although the average price of $4.15 for self-serve regular unleaded is the same as it was Thursday of last week, it is 13 cents higher than last month and $1.18 higher than this time last year, an Auto Club spokesman said.
The record price for the Santa Barbara County area is $4.60, set June 21, 2008, according to the Auto Club.
Among the eight Southern California regions monitored by the Auto Club, the Los Angeles-Long Beach area had the highest average price Thursday at $4.20, while the Bakersfield area had the lowest at $4.06.
The statewide average price Thursday was $4.18.
SANTA MARIA
Residents advised of Memorial Day service changes
Trash, green waste and street sweeping services will not be available and the Santa Maria landfill will be closed on the Memorial Day holiday this Monday.
Due to services being delayed by one day, residents should place trash and green waste containers outside their residences by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for collection, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The landfill will reopen for service at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
All city administrative offices will also be closed for the holiday and reopen Tuesday, van de Kamp said.
Residents can direct questions to the Utilities Department by calling 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Medical Center earns electrophysiology accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has awarded electrophysiology accreditation to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients in its electrophysiology lab.
The accreditation was based on an onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the electrophysiology lab, a Marian spokeswoman said.
Electrophysiology labs provide care for patients with arrhythmias and may employ such treatments as cardiac ablation and implantable devices like pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators.
Hospitals that receive electrophysiology accreditation from the American College of Cardiology must take part in a multifaceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, undergoing a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success, the spokeswoman said.
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff to support efforts toward better patient education, improved patient outcomes and more effective and efficient disease control.
Dr. Brett Gidney, Marian regional medical director of electrophysiology services who has been providing cardiac care on the Central Coast since 2012, was integral in attaining the accreditation, the spokeswoman said.