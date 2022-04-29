SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Resurfacing continues next week on Hwy 135
A resurfacing project along six miles of Highway 135, which doubles as Broadway, will continue during overnight hours next week and until the end of June, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Caltrans is repaving Broadway from Highway 101 to Lakeview Road, and travelers will encounter lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Friday morning, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.
Adjacent streets may be closed during overnight hours as well as during the day, with traffic control from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., he said, but delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
Shivers asked that drivers proceed with caution through the work zone.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $12 million project, which is expected to be complete this summer.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3138 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Slight increase noted in COVID-19 spread
An increase in the spread of COVID-19 was reported this week by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, based on “slight but notable” increases in the numbers of cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks and deaths.
The death of one resident from the virus was the first reported in four weeks, a Public Health Department spokesperson said.
Five county residents were hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness, the highest number since March 31, although well below the 67 reported at the peak of the recent winter surge, the spokesperson said.
Since last week, 105 new cases were reported, bringing the 14-day average to 13, up from nine one week ago but far below the 649 at the peak of the surge.
Public Health Department teams also responded to four outbreaks in congregate settings.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the numbers indicate COVID-19 is still circulating in the county.
“These numbers show only a small portion of cases because so many people are now using rapid or at-home tests, which are not reported,” Borenstein said. “For that reason, it’s helpful to look at the general trends in this data, which show a small but meaningful increase.”
For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. Additional assistance is also available by calling 805-781-5500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SANTA MARIA
Drop-in activities for teens offered at Acquistapace, Veterans Memorial parks
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is coordinating drop-in activities for teens in Acquistapace and Veterans Memorial parks this May.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m., students in grades 7-12 are invited to Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave., for supervised after-school programs. The programs will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursdays only.
Activities will include making customized succulent pots in celebration of Mother's Day, painting on canvas, making collages and experimenting with 3D assemblage art.
Participants also will have the opportunity to exercise their baseball and shot put skills, as well as play games like codeball and croquet.
The programs are part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative of the Mayor's Task Force in partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department. Resources and programs are offered to deter youth involvement in crime, drugs and gangs. Other efforts include free bus passes for teens, field trips and the maintenance of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College hosting annual fine arts student art show
A wide variety of art from students enrolled in Hancock College's fine arts program will be on display until May 12.
This year's student art show marks the first student exhibit on display at Ann Foxthworthy Gallery, located on the Santa Maria campus, since the students returned to in-person classes in fall 2021.
The display includes paintings, drawings, graphic design, sculpture, photography and digital media in representational and abstract forms, including monologues and pop-up performances.
"The works that this talented and unique group of students created are engaging and delightful," said Laura-Susan Thomas, gallery director. "They are expressing themselves in some incredible and creative ways in this exhibition."
To see the student works, visit the gallery during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and by appointment Fridays.
For more information about the exhibit or the gallery, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery, or contact Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3652.