CENTRAL COAST
Residents urged to take steps to prevent another winter COVID-19 surge
Central Coast residents are advised to strengthen their protection against COVID-19 to prevent another winter surge of cases, especially following the detection of the omicron variant in California this week.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials on Thursday advised residents to remain vigilant by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven't already, and to continue with habits like handwashing, wearing masks in public places, and staying home when sick.
This is especially important as increased indoor gatherings around the winter holidays bring the potential of increased transmission of illness, health officials said.
Last December, the region saw a surge in COVID-19 cases that filled hospitals with more COVID-19 patients than ever before and led to skyrocketing death rates in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
“With delta, we are already facing a variant that spreads more quickly than the virus that filled our hospitals last winter. We have tools we didn’t have then: life-saving vaccines and the hard-earned knowledge and tools to make this winter different," said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
While the still-dominant delta variant is known to be highly transmissible compared to the early virus, little is known about the transmissibility or severity of the new omicron variant, which was first identified by South African officials last week.
“While it’s natural to feel frustrated and concerned at the news of a new variant at this unstable time, I want to remind our community that we are not powerless,” Borenstein said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 5 and up, regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
Residents can obtain their primary vaccine series and their booster by visiting myturn.ca.gov.
LOMPOC
21-year-old man arrested in Oceanside in connection to fatal shooting
A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Lompoc on Monday was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday and transported back to Lompoc to face charges, according to police officials.
Daniel Birdsell, 21, was located by Oceanside Police and arrested on suspicion of the shooting death of Jordan Savard in the 200 block of South Third Street, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Birdsell was subsequently booked into Lompoc Police Department's Jail, with no bail amount listed.
The arrest stems from the shooting that was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday. Medics attempted to render life-saving aid to Savard, but he died while in transit to the hospital, according to Arias.
A motive for the shooting wasn't released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.
SANTA MARIA
Library provides online job, training tools with federal funds
Santa Maria Public Library patrons can now access a package of online programs focused on job training, skill building, test preparation and professional development funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The group of online services, referred to as CAreer Pathways, is free for all California library users for at least the next year, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Patrons have access to services from top online learning companies including Coursera, GetSetUp, LearningExpress, LinkedIn Learning, Northstar Digital Literacy and Skillshare. The programs are available in multiple languages, and can be accessed with a library card.
Residents can access the aforementioned programs by visiting cityofsantamaria.org/library and selecting the Job Resources option listed under the Research tab on the left side of the page. The resources will also be shared more prominently on the library's webpage in the coming weeks.
An annual subscription to a handful of such services would normally cost over $1,000, demonstrating the value of the free access, van de Kamp said.
The program is partially sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the primary source of federal support for libraries and museums throughout the country.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.