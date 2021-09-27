SANTA MARIA
Residents to join nationwide March for Reproductive Rights this weekend
Women's March Santa Maria Valley is organizing a March for Reproductive Rights on Saturday in alignment with thousands of other cities across the country.
The event will take place outside Santa Maria City Hall at the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, with sign-making beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. rally before the march begins at 2:30 p.m.
The nationwide action is being organized amid a surge of anti-abortion laws passed in Republican-led states in recent years, including Texas legislaion passed earlier this month banning abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the country.
While the annual march, which began in 2017 following the election of former U.S. President Donald Trump, usually takes place in January, national organizers called on citizens to make their voices heard before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes for the fall term on Oct. 4.
"On Oct. 2, we’re going to send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message. The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated," national Women's March organizers said.
Residents in southern Santa Barbara County are encouraged to attend a similar event Saturday that is being organized by the Women's March Santa Barbara chapter.
The Santa Maria march is organized in partnership with the Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
For more information, visit the Facebook page of Women's March Santa Maria Valley at facebook.com/womensmarchsmv.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Law enforcement investigating death of Lompoc man found on Hwy 246
Santa Barbara County sheriff's and California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Lompoc man who was found deceased along the road Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol in Buellton received a report at about 6:15 a.m. that a deceased male was located near Sweeney Road and Highway 246, just east of Lompoc, according to Officer Keith Rogers.
Rogers added investigators believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run, although it's unknown if a traffic collision occurred.
The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to Raquel Zick, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
No further information was provided.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks plans pop-up Halloween roller skate experience
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to a Halloween-themed pop-up roller rink experience at the Santa Maria Town Center from Oct. 15 to 17.
The three-day "Nightmare on Skate Street" event will be held on the third level of the mall parking structure. Session times, including reserved sessions for youth in grades 7 to 12, vary by day and remain to be announced.
Admission costs $5 per person and is free for children age 3 and under. No registration is required, and snacks will be provided.
Attendees may bring their own roller skates or roller blades, or rent a pair for $5.
Those who attend in costumes will be entered into a prize drawing.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.
LOMPOC
Tree dedication ceremony honors 3 community advocates
Three local residents were honored Saturday morning during Lompoc's annual Arbor Day celebration held at Recognition Grove in River Park.
Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, local Toys for Tots co-founder Patricia Nuernberg and June Schwartz, who died in 2020 and served as a volunteer with numerous local organizations, were each recognized for their significant contributions to the community and honored with a planted tree and plaque bearing their name.
The honorees who were selected by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, in partnership with the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division, also were presented with certificates of appreciation. Schwartz's family and friends accepted the honor on her behalf.
According to a city spokeswoman, as the planted trees grow and mature, they become a living legacy of the esteem in which Recognition Grove honorees are held.
Lompoc's annual Arbor Day celebration is expected to return in April 2022.