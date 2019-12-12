SANTA MARIA
Rescue Mission to host Christmas Banquet
The Central Coast Rescue Mission is inviting anyone from the community to enjoy a turkey dinner at its annual Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 20
Held from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, the annual event is hosted by the Rescue Mission, which provides homeless men with opportunities for addiction recovery, transitional housing, job training and placement.
Each banquet attendee will receive a raffle ticket. Toys and decorated Christmas trees will be among the prizes awarded to winners.
The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St.
Donations to support the event can be made at www.ccrescuemission.org/christmas or sent by mail to to P.O. Box 6467, Santa Maria, CA 93456-6467.
SANTA MARIA
Library launching first winter reading program
Santa Maria Public Library will launch its first-ever winter reading program, Reading is Sweet, this month.
Starting Monday, children of all ages can pick up a reading tracker at the library’s youth services desk.
After reading five books, they can return the tracker for a small prize and gumball stickers to help fill a giant gumball mural in the Children’s Room.
The library's goal is to have 1,000 books read by Jan. 17.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, call Youth Services at 805-925-0994.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold community meeting on southwest neighborhood issues
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting to address issues in the southwest part of the city on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have regarding their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Information about the 2020 census also will be shared.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southwest neighborhood is defined as south of Fesler Street and west of Broadway.
The scheduled meeting will be the last of a series of town hall gatherings planned by city officials in recent months.
In August, October and November, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast, northwest and southeast parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.