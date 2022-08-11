SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offering hikes for teens
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is continuing to offer hiking excursions for teens, transporting them to nearby trails free of charge.
Transportation to and from the hikes will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Center, 600 S. McClelland St. Shuttles will leave at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m.
The next hike will be at Reservoir Canyon Trail in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 20, followed by a hike at the Pismo Preserve on Sept. 17.
Space is limited and registration is required for each individual hike at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA YNEZ
Comedian Rodney Carrington to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
Comedian, actor and country music singer Rodney Carrington will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday as part of his "Let me in!" U.S. tour.
Carrington's comedy act typically combines stand-up comedy and original music — a unique act that he launched in 1998 with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney."
His reach grew with nine additional Top 10 comedy albums, including “Live,” “Greatest Hits,” “King of the Mountains,” “El Nino Loco,” “Laughter's Good” and “The Hits” — all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts, according to reports.
In 2017, his album "Here Comes the Truth” had tens of millions of streams on Spotify, climbing to No. 3 on the comedy charts, and even spawned a Netflix special. In 2019, Carrington released his latest album, "Get em out," which hit No. 1 on iTunes.
Sources say Carrington has also enjoyed success in television and film that included starring in his own TV sitcom "Rodney," which ran for two seasons on ABC from 2004-06.
He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for my Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM). In 2017, Carrington also starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes the Truth.”
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and is an age 21-and-older venue.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Chalk Festival slated for Oct. 21-23 at Lompoc Airport
The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.