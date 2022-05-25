SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks Department opens registration for summer classes
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of youth and adult recreation classes this summer, and registration is now open.
Among the many options, children and teens will have the chance to learn cooking, martial arts, dance and pottery. They will also be able to attend sports clinics and lessons focused on skill development in soccer, basketball, rugby and tennis.
The city is also offering a new parent and infant bonding class at Maramonte Park. Caregivers will have the opportunity to form a positive support network with other families and children of similar ages.
There are also adult courses in pottery, martial arts, aquatics and more. No previous experience is required.
To register for for any of the summer classes, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit the Recreation and Parks Office in-person at 615 S. McClelland St.
SANTA MARIA
Love on a Leash bringing dogs to the library on Friday
The Santa Maria Public Library is welcoming volunteers from Love on a Leash for an afternoon of dogs and books on Friday.
In the library's Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., the volunteers will bring dogs for children to read to. The event will run from noon to 1 p.m.
Studies show that reading to dogs help young readers gain confidence while they practice reading aloud. Dogs are excellent and attentive listeners.
For more information, call the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA MARIA
Section of Broadway to close Friday for West Coast Kustoms car show
Broadway Street will be closed from Cook Street to Stowell Road on Friday night for the annual West Coast Kustoms car cruise.
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, registered participants will cruise both directions of Broadway ahead of the annual car show, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Motorists may detour by using Stowell Road, Miller Street and Cook Street. The Santa Maria Police Department will be on hand to monitor and enforce traffic.
For more information about the car show, visit www.westcoastkustoms.com.
SANTA MARIA
Library offering preschool yoga and story time
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting caregivers with children ages 3 to 5 to relax with some morning yoga and story time.
Join library staff at 11 a.m. Friday in the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., for the opportunity to do some light yoga and breathing exercises accompanied by children's stories.
Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or towels.
For questions about yoga and story time or other youth events, contact the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA MARIA
Storytime to You coming to The Residences at Depot Street, Rotary Centennial Park
The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile is delivering Storytime to You at different stops each week, bringing stories, songs and rhymes to the city.
Story times this week will be on Friday: The first will be at 2 p.m. at The Residences on Depot Street, 205 N. Depot St., and the second will be at 4 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.