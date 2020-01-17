County Lines: Public Library to hold seed planting program

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.

To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk in the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

LOMPOC

Registration available for weeklong youth theater camp

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater now are accepting registrations for a one-week camp that will culminate with a performance of the musical “Gold Dust or Bust.”

The theater camp is designed for children ages 5 to 14 years old. It will be held Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. The finale performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The camp has two options — one from 9 a.m. to noon for $129, and the other from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $199 per child. Children participating until 2 p.m. are asked to bring a sack lunch.