County Lines: Public Library to hold seed planting program

SANTA MARIA
Public Library to hold seed planting program
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the public to attend the monthly meeting of the Garden Club for a seed planting program on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The program, held inside the library's Shepard Hall, is free and open to all ages.
Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting process. All seeds and materials are provided.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club to discuss 'Fight Club'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Chuck Palahniuk’s "Fight Club" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows an unnamed narrator recalling his friendship with Tyler Durden, and their founding of a secretive social society where members engage in fighting.
The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk in the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
LOMPOC
Registration available for weeklong youth theater camp
The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater now are accepting registrations for a one-week camp that will culminate with a performance of the musical “Gold Dust or Bust.”
The theater camp is designed for children ages 5 to 14 years old. It will be held Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. The finale performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The camp has two options — one from 9 a.m. to noon for $129, and the other from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $199 per child. Children participating until 2 p.m. are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Tickets to the performance, which will be open to the public, are available for purchase for $5 for those ages 14 and younger, and $8 for those 15 and older.
For more information, or to register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center.
Online registration is also available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.