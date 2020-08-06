County Lines: Public Library offers new hours for curbside pickup

SANTA MARIA
Public Library offers new hours for curbside pickup
The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama now are offering new hours for curbside pickup of library materials.
The library began offering curbside service in late June, allowing residents to pick up books, movies and other materials through a no-contact system to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In the meantime, physical library locations remain closed to the public.
Items can be placed on hold through the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, with the ability to request transfers of materials between the main Santa Maria library and its four branches.
The new curbside service hours are as follows:
Santa Maria Main — 421 S. McClelland St.
Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orcutt Branch — 175 S. Broadway
Mondays through Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Guadalupe Branch — 4719 W. Main St., Suite D
Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.
Los Alamos Branch — 405 Helena St.
Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Cuyama Branch — 4689 Highway 166
Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Improvements at Clark Avenue, Hwy 101 in Orcutt nearing completion
Reconstruction of the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to accommodate a new signalized intersection at the Clark Avenue interchange in Orcutt is nearing completion, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Work is expected to be completed this month.
The project is entering its final phase with the installation of temporary stop signs at the northbound on- and offramps that have been reconstructed to improve safety at the new signalized intersection, spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Work also includes a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway, Shivers said.
Santa Barbara County officials expect the improvements to provide improved traffic flow for a proposed large commercial project on the north side of Clark and a smaller commercial project proposed for the south side of the avenue just west of the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann sets virtual office hours
Santa Barbara County residents can meet with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann through virtual office hours scheduled by geographic area this month.
Using Zoom, Hartmann will meet with residents in the Los Alamos area from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, said Alma Hernandez, the supervisor’s North County district representative,.
Residents from the Santa Ynez Valley area can meet with her from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, with Guadalupe area residents scheduled to meet with Hartmann from 3:30 to 5 p.m. that day.
Hernandez said more geographic locations and hours will be announced for subsequent months.
Office hours provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, Hernandez said.
To set up a 15-minute appointment for a specific geographic area, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.
A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointments have been confirmed, Hernandez said.
For more information, call Naomi Kovacs at 805-568-2192.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!